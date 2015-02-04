Broadpeak CABSAT 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Hall 4, Stand B4-31

As a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies, Broadpeak helps cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

At CABSAT 2015, Broadpeak will demonstrate how its CDN and streaming server equipment can be used by content providers and operators to support new business models in today's challenging multiscreen environment. Broadpeak will showcase a range of game-changing solutions that can be deployed in the network, in the home, or on the go.

In the Network

Broadpeak has always supported a software-based approach to video delivery, enabling operators to take advantage of the extensive benefits offered by virtualization -- such as. CDN in the cloud -- including decreased hardware costs, resource optimization, increased flexibility, simplified administration, and more.

Thus, a key demonstration in the network area of Broadpeak's stand will be the company's CDN-in-a-box solution, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of video streaming services by providing operators with:

-Comprehensive multiscreen technologies to support the delivery of live and VOD content to any screen in any format, including HEVC 4K.

-Cloud PVR TV capabilities, enabling operators to offer start-over, time-shifting, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once.

-High-performance unified streaming servers capable of streaming both RTSP and ABR formats from a single appliance, lowering OPEX.

-Fast channel change technologies for live IPTV services, significantly enhancing operator's customers' QoE.

-The umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selection solution, available both as a service and as a product, allowing content providers and operators to always choose the most adapted CDN to deliver their video content.

Broadpeak Software Defined Networks (SDN) CDN technologies naturally extend into end users' home networks and on the go for increased mobility to optimize video delivery and ensure a better QoE.

In the Home

Leveraging equipment present in the home, such as broadband gateways or set-top boxes (STBs), Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network. nanoCDN now supports four applications, including:

-Multicast ABR for live multiscreen delivery: nanoCDN makes live OTT video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats.

-Video transparent caching: This application of nanoCDN allows operators to handle the growing volume of unmanaged video content on their backbones efficiently. Through nanoCDN, operators can reduce peering costs for ISPs while optimizing their network resources and improving the QoE for end users. The application paves the way for new business models, enabling operators to monetize the caching capability with content owners, without the latter needing to modify their set-up.

-VOD pre-caching: Leveraging customer premises equipment (CPE) and multicast technology, the VOD pre-caching application of nanoCDN optimizes streaming capacity and end users' QoE for video-on-demand services. Broadpeak's solution is installed in the equipment, enabling it to act like a cache server located near end users, since the CPE is inside the home network. Multicast is used to send video content to the home gateway during off-peak hours, improving QoE for all customers, even those not eligible for Ultra HD.

-Multiscreen over satellite: Together with Eutelsat's smart LNB', nanoCDN enables cost-effective multiscreen video delivery over satellite. Attendees will be able to see a demonstration at Eutelsat's stand A7-10.

On the Go

With the rapid deployment of 4G/LTE networks, delivering high-quality video to crowded areas is now possible. At CABSAT 2015, Broadpeak will demonstrate how the CDN can be extended to the base station by deploying nanoCDN technology onto a mobile edge computing platform. This is one example of how Broadpeak's strategic approach to a nanoCDN on the go can leverage base stations in a mobile network.

