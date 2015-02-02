Artel Video Systems to Showcase DigiLink Media Transport Platform at BVE 2015

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Feb. 2, 2015 -- At BVE 2015, Hall/Stand N40, Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, will showcase its DigiLink media transport platform, a comprehensive solution for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP networks, direct fiber, and optical backbones.

Broadcasters and service providers are rapidly transitioning to all IP-based media networks, and Artel's robust and compact DigiLink platform is designed specifically to meet their needs for reliable, high-performance, and easy-to-deploy media transport solutions.

"With the advent of reliable IP networks and the development of industry transport standards such as SMPTE 2022 and TR-01 for JPEG 2000 compression, broadcast-quality video-over-IP is now a reality," said Richard Dellacanonica, president at Artel Video Systems. "At BVE 2015, Artel will showcase a complete set of cost-effective, reliable solutions for transporting HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI over IP networks, including our Emmy(R) Award-winning JPEG 2000 compression solution. Attendees can stop by Artel's stand, which will showcase the DigiLink platform's unmatched flexibility, reliability, ease of use and configuration, and cost-effectiveness."

Renowned for its cost-effectiveness and flexibility, Artel's DigiLink media transport platform is deployed by major telcos and broadcasters around the world.

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on the DigiLink media platform, providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability.

