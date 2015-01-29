Ravensbourne Students to Support Live BVE Broadcasts

LONDON 29 January 2015 – At BVE 2015, taking place at ExCel London from 24-26 February, nine students from London’s Ravensbourne undergraduate Broadcast Engineering, Film, and TV courses will gain first-hand experience in live production by assisting in the daily show live from the BVE show floor.

“We are absolutely delighted to be participating in BVE and to be working at BVE in this very hands-on manner. It’s invaluable experience for our students, allowing them to put the skills they’ve learned to excellent use in a live environment, surrounded by their future peers. It’s a very exciting opportunity.” said Martyn Gates, Course Leader for Broadcast Engineering at Ravensbourne.

Expertise is on hand, with the highly experienced producer, director and educator Den Lennie, as well as Jon Pratchett and Ben Sheriff (amongst a team of others) providing support and guidance for the Ravensbourne students, enabling them to gain invaluable experience in their chosen field with hands-on activity during the course of the BVE show.

Matthew Robbins from KitPlus who is producing the studio adds, “The content we produced at BVE last year was made live via the BVE web site home page during the 3 days of the show. The website gained more than 15,000 impressions with an average viewing time of 24 minutes. We expect to top that this year with the help of our existing team and the assistance of our new Ravensbourne trainees.BVE is an essential broadcast and production technology event, showcasing technologies and services for the production, management and broadcast of audio visual content. It’s also a fantastic place for broadcast professionals - old and new - to learn the latest tricks of the trade.”

The programme includes studio panel sessions, interviews on new products and business issues as well as roving reports from the show floor to uncover the latest in new technology from across the broadcast spectrum.

###

About Ravensbourne (www.ravensbourne.ac.uk)

Ravensbourne is exceptional. A world-class digital destination, Ravensbourne develops talented individuals and leading-edge businesses through learning, skills, applied research, enterprise and innovation. Ravensbourne is a university sector college innovating in digital media and design, with a vocationally focused portfolio of courses, spanning fashion, television and broadcasting, interactive product design, architecture and environment design, graphic design, animation, moving image, music production for media and sound design.

Ravensbourne is a centre of excellence, as well as industry and skillset accredited.

Facebook – /RavensbourneUK; Twitter - RavensbourneUK; LinkedIn - Ravensbourne­­

PR Contact:

Becky Taylor

Manor Marketing

becky@manormarketing.tv

+44 1635 44991