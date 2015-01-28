RCS Gears Up for Super Bowl XLIX Broadcasts

24 RCS Mobile Workstations Hit the Field to Facilitate Dynamic On-Air Graphics for Gameday Coverage

Burbank, CA (January 28, 2015) -- In anticipation of Super Bowl XLIX, scheduled for February 1, 2015 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Reality Check Systems (RCS) has deployed 24 of its mobile hardware/software solutions to networks such as DirecTV, ESPN and NFLN to enliven remote studio shows and gameday broadcasts. This marks the ninth successive year that RCS technology has been used to support graphics for the big game, and this year's arsenal includes 18 Bullets, one Twitter Bullet, a custom touchscreen and four tailored systems that will be used to splash compelling graphics across live Super Bowl coverage and pre- and post-game shows.

“We’ve been sending our technology into the field for this event for almost a decade now, and it’s been amazing to see how broadcasters are transforming the ways they engage with Super Bowl audiences,” explained RCS Producer Glenn White. “We’re excited to be a part of that again this year, whether providing graphics solutions that more closely connect audiences to gameday broadcasts through Twitter, or touchscreens that allow on-air talent to creatively telestrate plays, player stats and more. We look forward to seeing it all roll out on Sunday.”

15 RCS rental Bullets and a custom touchscreen solution will be leveraged by NFL Network across five locations to air graphics for the network’s live international Super Bowl feed; gameday shows like “NFL Total Access,” “Super Bowl Live,” “Super Bowl Tonight” and “Playbook Primetime,” among others; and its automated Gamecenter channel. Along with a RCS Twitter Bullet, two additional Bullets will also help power graphics for gameday coverage on DirecTV programs such as “The Dan Patrick Show” and “The Rich Eisen Show.”

RCS' Bullet packages custom software with industry-standard hardware in a convenient, mobile workstation to enable high-quality graphics for live-event productions and broadcasts. Available for rent in three models, each plug-and-play unit is powered by Viz Engine(TM), seamlessly integrates into any production environment and arrives on-site pre-configured to meet client demands. The Twitter Bullet, an extension of RCS' Bullet fleet, is a portable social media flightpack for hire designed to help networks boost fan engagement by enabling them to search, mine and air relevant Tweets as real-time, on-air graphics.

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the most-watched sporting, eSports and entertainment events on television, over-the-top services and second screens. With offices in Burbank, CA and London, RCS has partnered with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants since 1997 to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed in a wide array of professional environments. www.realitychecksystems.com

###

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.