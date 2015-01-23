Slovak TV Successfully Achieves Audio Loudness Compliance Around NUGEN Audio Loudness Management and Monitoring Tools

LEEDS, U.K. -- Jan. 21, 2015 --NUGEN Audio today announced that Slovak TV, which is a part of Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), Slovakia's leading public television network, has adopted the full suite of NUGEN Audio loudness tools, including the VisLM-H visual loudness meter, ISL inter-sample true-peak limiter, LM-Correct stand-alone loudness tool, and LMB batch-processing loudness correction tool. Slovak TV has embraced NUGEN Audio solutions, enabling compliance with the Slovak government's recent loudness regulations. G-tec Professional, a NUGEN Audio reseller based in Bratislava, Slovakia, provided the equipment and installation.

"Loudness regulation is sweeping Europe, and Slovakia is among the many countries that are adopting measures based on the European EBU-R128 standard. Slovak TV is leading the charge to help provide a more enjoyable audio experience for its television viewers," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Our partner, G-tec, has worked hard to ensure that all Slovak broadcasters have the tools they need to meet upcoming loudness standards and position NUGEN Audio products as critical solutions."

G-tec recommended the NUGEN Audio tools as part of a broader project designed to modify Slovak TV's operation for loudness monitoring, correction, and compliance. The Loudness Toolkit, consisting of the VisLM-H, ISL, and LM-Correct plug-ins for Avid | Pro Tools, provides everything Slovak TV's audio engineers need to produce loudness-normalized audio according to EBU-R128. In addition, LMB provides offline loudness and true-peak analysis and correction of audio files to meet the standard.

"At G-tec we are committed to helping our broadcast clients prepare for the coming loudness regulation and understand how advanced loudness management tools can fit into their existing workflows. NUGEN Audio's tools are an integral part of that effort," said Boris Seitler, product manager, G-tec Professional. "Their ease of use, highly intuitive operation, and seamless integration into audio production workflows make them an ideal match to Slovak TV's requirements."

