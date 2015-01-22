Planet Knowledge, a new on-demand documentary channel, launches on Freeview

London, 22 January 2015: Planet Knowledge, a new on-demand service offering free-to-view HD and SD documentary programming, has been launched in the UK via Freeview channel 245. Planet Knowledge features an extensive range of high quality factual documentaries across categories including history, nature, travel, kids, people and culture, science and technology.

Planet Knowledge is a Video On Demand 365 Ltd (VOD365) service with Synapse TV developing and operating the service on Freeview and Vonetize managing and delivering video streaming. Once your Freeview HD TV or box is connected to the internet, you will have access to Planet Knowledge - the first major video-on-demand (VOD) service providing content other than catch-up programming. The channel is currently supported by advertising and sponsorship with the addition of a premium (ad free) subscription option to be available later in 2015.

This is the first online project collaboration between VOD365 and Synapse TV with further on demand Freeview channels in the pipeline.

David Cutts, Director of Synapse TV, said, “This project is an advance in a number of areas, including the use of dynamic advertising within VOD on the Freeview HD platform. It’s an exciting development for Synapse TV and we are looking forward to working further with VOD365.”

Paul Coster, Director of VOD365, said, "The launch of Planet Knowledge on Freeview HD is a major step forward for our on-demand channel distribution strategy. It's exciting to work on such an innovative project that will deliver something very unique to Freeview viewers."

###

About Synapse TV:

Synapse TV is a technology and services company providing a unique and integrated solution for simultaneous over-the-top (OTT) delivery of linear and on-demand content to Freeview HD TVs and set-top boxes in the UK together with mobile and other devices. Synapse’s solution for Freeview HD allows content providers to reach millions of compatible receivers via mechanisms already familiar and easily accessible to viewers – a standard remote control and a channel in the EPG – at a fraction of the cost of traditional over-the-air broadcast delivery. For further information, please go to www.synapsetv.com.

About Video On Demand 365:

Planet Knowledge is a documentary service launched by Video On Demand 365 Ltd, a company building new ‘On Demand’ premium content channels. For further information, please go to www.vod365.co.uk For information on how to watch go to http://planetknowledge.tv/how-to-watch/

Company contacts:

Paul Coster

Video On Demand 365

Tel: +44 (0)7785 725584

paul@vod365.co.uk

Mike Alexander

Synapse TV

Tel: +44 (0)7768 508521

mike.alexander@synapsetv.com

Press contact:

Jennie Evans

Manor Marketing

Tel: +44 (0)1635 44991

jennie@manormarketing.tv