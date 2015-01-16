Forbidden Retools Sales Model in U.S., Maintains Customer Focus Through Partners and Resellers

LONDON -- Jan. 14, 2015 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that it is restructuring its North American business to move from a direct to an indirect sales and support model. Forbidden will close its Burbank, California, office and instead support clients either from the U.K. or via its local partners and resellers. Jason Cowan, Forbidden's commercial manager for Forscene, will now oversee customer relationships in North America.

"Although Forbidden itself has a smaller physical sales presence in North America, we are impressed with the enthusiasm in this region for our well-liked cloud service. Our development program has a global remit, and this includes many features requested specifically from this region," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "This business decision will ensure Forbidden's continued vitality and ability to innovate in the North American market."

As a sign of that commitment, Forbidden continues to develop local, market-specific features that are particularly important in U.S. workflows, such as closed captioning, multicam editing, and improvements to the editor interface for drop frame support. Forbidden has also sponsored the U.S.-based Sports Video Group and will continue to play an active role in international sports events in 2015.

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

