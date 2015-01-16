Track and mix with a single, integrated, best-in-class audio appliance

“Recording is a daunting task. Music producers must research and choose computers, software, audio and sync interfaces, hard drives, and unwieldy digital interface cabling and integrate them all into their studio,” says Barry Henderson, President of iZ Technology Corporation. “RADAR studio is a turnkey solution that makes recording as easy as turning on the power and hitting the record button. The best hardware and your favorite software now seamlessly work together in one box to deliver the highest sound quality. Easy.”

RADAR systems are the premier choice for multi-track recording and playback in some of the finest recording studios, scoring stages, theatres, and post-production houses around the world. Legendary musicians and producers record on RADAR because of its cutting-edge technology, rock-solid reliability, customization capability and, of course, the sound quality it delivers. Now, music producers can run their favorite DAW software and plug-ins inside RADAR studio for the best of both worlds.

RADAR studio Key Features:

Breathtaking Sound – near-zero jitter, pristine signal path and the latest converter technology

Runs Pro Tools – track, mix and automate, using all plug-ins and features of native DAW software

Simplicity – just arm tracks and hit record. Focus on the music

Workflow – integrate iZ Session Controller and MeterBridge for a traditional studio feel

Customizable – configurable I/O, drive bays, external media, DSP cards, and peripherals

Reliability – rock-solid, time tested performance; avoid endless techno-tweaking and mid-session reboots

World-renowned Support - comes with 10 years of free customer support.





iZ Technology Corporation will debut RADAR studio at the annual NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on January 22 in HALL A, booth 6890 and host appearances and Q&A with the following:

Alex Krispin (Engineer for Daniel Lanois) - Thursday, 1/22 at 11am & 2pm.





Nick Peck (Head Editor for Disney Worldwide Publishing) - Friday, 1/23 at 11am & 2pm.





Tony Shepperd (Recording Engineer/Mixer/Producer) - Saturday, 1/24 at 11am & 2pm.

Pricing & Availability:

RADAR studio is available now at an introductory price of $4,995 for a limited time. Pro Tools HD 11 is pre-installed (*user provides license key). Visit www.izcorp.com for product and ordering information.

About iZ Technology Corporation:

iZ Technology Corporation, a Canadian owned and operated company, has been developing visionary music and audio products for 25 years. Their renowned RADAR line of multi-track audio recorders and the unparalleled ADA A/D & D/A audio converters have helped thousands of customers realize their goals by delivering excellence and innovation in recording products of the highest quality. iZ is known for their uncompromising commitment to sound quality, rock solid reliability, extreme ease of use, and outstanding technical support.