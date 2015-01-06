Flashpoint’s New Zoom Li-on On-Camera Flash Units and Lighting Accessories Now Available Exclusively from Adorama

New wireless speedlight flash units with all the benefits of an external battery pack are available in full manual, Canon TTL and Nikon TTL models, along with the Zoom Li-on Flash Commander Transmitter and Receiver Set, and other accessories

New York, NY – January 6, 2015 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, has expanded the Flashpoint lighting line once again with the launch of Zoom Li-on, a collection of on- and off-camera flash products with internal lithium ion batteries, providing all the benefits of an external battery pack. The Li-on line offers a range of high-power flash units and lighting accessories in easily transportable packages. Products include the Zoom Li-on speedlight Flash (available in manual, Canon TTL and Nikon TTL models), and the Zoom Li-on Flash Commander Transmitter and Receiver Set, all directed at bringing the best flash options to the studio or on location in an affordable package.

Zoom Li-on Flash (Available in Manual, Canon TTL and Nikon TTL Models)

The Zoom Li-on speedlight flash is a miniature powerhouse that runs off an internal lithium ion battery. It is no bigger than a traditional speedlight, delivering all the benefits of an external battery pack without the messy cables. It has a full power recycle time of less than 1.5 seconds, allowing for near-instant continuous shooting. One battery charge holds up to 650 full power shots, and even more for lower-powered use.

The Zoom Li-on Flash is designed for sleek, easy use, with simple controls and a large, bright LCD screen. The flash head is incredibly versatile. It rotates 360 degrees and tilts over 90 degrees to work with any type of bounce or modifier, and the head zooms from 24mm to 105mm to ensure the necessary coverage without wasted spill. With numerous modes – manual, two optical slave modes and a stroboscopic mode, and remote power control using a Flashpoint Commander and Receiver, the Zoom Li-on Flash works on the fly for both on- and off-camera work.

In addition to TTL automatic output, the Zoom Li-on models for Canon or Nikon TTL offer all the extra features of proprietary TTL strobes, such as HSS, exposure compensation, exposure bracketing, automatic zooming and flash exposure lock. Additionally, they offer complete integration with proprietary TTL strobe IR remote control systems, and can be used to control or be controlled by Canon or Nikon flashes as a master or slave, as well as for group control.

The Zoom Li-on Flash comes with a li-ion battery pack, battery charger, mini stand, protective case and instruction manual.

Zoom Li-on Flash Commander Transmitter and Receiver Set

The Commander Transmitter and Receiver Set is the perfect companion to the Zoom Li-on Flash, and is backwards-compatible with the Flashpoint Streaklight line. It allows remote power control from 150+ feet, allowing users to view and change flash output at any time. Other flash functions can also be adjusted remotely. With 16 channels and 16 groups, you can remotely control individual units or groups no matter how many units you use, and avoid interfering with other photographers.

The Zoom Li-on Flash Commander Transmitter and Receiver Set comes with a transmitter and a receiver featuring sync cord triggering exclusively designed for Zoom Li-on Flash products.

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Zoom Li-on Flash is available now in three models – manual (99.95 USD), Canon TTL and Nikon TTL (179.95 USD). The Flashpoint Zoom Li-on Flash Commander Transmitter and Receiver Set is now available for 69.95. Additional batteries (49.95 USD) and battery charger (19.95) for the Zoom Li-on Flash can be purchased separately from Flashpoint.

To purchase, and for additional information on the Zoom Li-on line, please visitwww.adorama.com.

