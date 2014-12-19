Archimedia CMO to Address Media Collaboration Workflows at Storage Visions 2015

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Dec. 18, 2014 -- Archimedia Technology, a company whose technology and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Josef Marc will participate in a session at Storage Visions 2015. The session, "Creative Storage: Looking for Storage for High-Resolution Content Capture and Production," will take place Jan. 4, 2015, at 8:15 a.m. at The Riviera in Las Vegas.

The 90-minute session will address digital storage and the requirements for capturing, rendering, editing, and archiving content, especially as file-based and object-based workflows, 4K and 8K content, and multicamera video transform the media industry. Larger content libraries support an increasing diversity of content delivery methods, while raw video content of several petabytes is not uncommon for a single project.

Marc's presentation will focus on the media and entertainment industry and the special storage problems that arise from collaboration within that space. He will discuss how to handle such problems when working with large, complex objects that have a critical temporal element, and will share one real-world approach to illustrate how the temporal collaboration problem is being addressed.

Joining Marc with their own presentations are Shreyak Shah of DataDirect Networks; Hillel Kolodner of IBM; Ian Trow of Harmonic; and Alex Grossman of Quantum. Panelists are Eric Herzog of Violin Memory and Joe Arnold of SwiftStack. Andy Marken of Marken Communications will moderate.

More information about the session and registration for Storage Visions 2015 is available at http://www.storagevisions.com/2015Agenda.htm. More information about Archimedia and its products can be found at www.archimediatech.com.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000 and HEVC, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

