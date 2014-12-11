Fairfax Media Takes Xsan Environment to the Next Level With Quantum StorNext Platform

Redesigned Workflow Enables 40 Percent Increase in Productivity and Greater Scalability While Maintaining Open Systems Collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Dec. 9, 2014--Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Fairfax Media, a leading media company in Australia and Asia, has moved from an Apple Xserve-based Xsan to a workflow centered on Quantum's StorNext(R) platform. The upgraded solution has provided Fairfax with the high-performance storage and scalability it needs to meet growing content collaboration demands and ever-shorter production cycles. In addition, the company was able to make the transition seamlessly because of StorNext's 100 percent compatibility with Xsan.

Aging Xserve Spurs Search for New Solution

Fairfax's production system was based on Xsan metadata controllers running on Xserve hardware for collaboration, Xserve RAID storage and Mac workstations running Final Cut Pro as the primary production tool. However, with Apple no longer supporting Xserve, Fairfax decided it needed to look for a new solution partner that would allow the company to maintain 100 percent Xsan compatibility for current Xsan workstation clients while providing enterprise server-quality metadata appliances for rapidly growing collaboration.

As the company looked for a viable alternative, high performance and scalability were not the only critical factors. Fairfax wanted a partner with deep storage experience in media and entertainment, a visionary roadmap for improving workflow efficiency and productivity and a long-term commitment to the market. Other major requirements were an open systems approach and assurance that refreshing the current Xsan network would not disrupt the tools and processes Fairfax's editors were already using.

"We chose Quantum partly for technical reasons -- the products were just what we needed -- but also because the Quantum team understands the video production environment like no one else we talked to," said David McMillan, head of production, Metro Video at Fairfax.

Seamless Transition with Immediate Benefits

Working with Computers Now, an experienced integrator, Fairfax chose a complete StorNext high-performance storage system for collaborative file storage and sharing. The transition required no retraining and was achieved with no downtime.

Fairfax immediately began to see the benefits of deploying StorNext with high-performance Quantum disk storage. Multiple editors can share high-resolution content more easily and efficiently. In addition, because StorNext -- like Xsan -- supports heterogeneous environments, editors have the flexibility to work with their preferred Mac- and Windows-based clients and applications. All of this has enabled the company to increase the number of clips it can publish per week by approximately 40 percent.

Going forward, StorNext's scalability will allow Fairfax to accommodate growing demand for its production services. Also, the company is planning to take advantage of StorNext's uniquely integrated archiving capabilities.

"StorNext AEL Archive libraries are attractive in that they will let us make copies of our content on tape automatically, both to protect it and archive it, while keeping it accessible for rapid re-use," said McMillan. "This next phase in our StorNext deployment will further speed up our production process and give us a much more economical platform than one built only on disk storage."

"Fairfax is a great example of a leading media company evolving to meet new content demands and business opportunities," said Alex Grossman, vice president, media and entertainment at Quantum. "Helping customers make this transition is a key focus for Quantum, which is why we offer a range of customized storage systems specifically designed for advanced media workflows, from Xsan refresh to 4K operations to end-to-end content production and management."

Additional Resources

* Read more details about Fairfax Media's move to StorNext: www.quantum.com/customerstories/fairfax/index.aspx

* Learn about Quantum's StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions for Xsan and 4K environments: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing, and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.stornext.com.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain, StorNext and StorNext Pro are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to 1) benefits and value to customers from using StorNext solutions and 2) customer demand for and Quantum's future revenue from such solutions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2014 and in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2014. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.