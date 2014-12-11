Prism Sound Makes Its Audio Interfaces Even More Affordable

As part of its commitment to offering customers the best possible value, Prism Sound has introduced a new pricing structure for three of its critically acclaimed audio interfaces.

The new pricing structure, which significantly reduces the cost of purchasing a Prism Sound Lyra 1, Lyra 2, Titan and Atlas audio interface, has been applied globally and is being backed by a special Christmas offer of a further 5% discount.

"We are adjusting our pricing to reflect the continuing evolution of the pro audio market,” says Prism Sound’s Sales and Marketing Director Graham Boswell. "This area of the pro audio business has exploded in recent years with vast numbers of musicians, producers, DJ’s and others entering the market with project or home studio and mobile applications for audio interfaces. These changes mean that we can offer lower prices and enable many more people to enjoy the premium sound quality that we strive for in our products."

The new prices see the cost of a Lyra 1 audio interface dropping to just £995 plus VAT $1,745). Equally large reductions have been applied to the other interfaces, especially the Atlas which is reduced by more than £1,000 ($1,700).

"All of our audio interface products have been carefully designed to meet customer needs, and every one of them incorporates the same no-compromise design and acclaimed converter performance that users have long come to expect from Prism Sound's high quality audio products," Graham Boswell adds. "By making these units even more affordable, we aim to help spread the word about improving the quality of digital audio for today’s consumers. This is a cause that has been championed by leading figures in the global music business such as Sir Paul McCartney, Neil Young and many others."

Prism Sound's Lyra 1, Lyra 2, Titan and Atlas USB interfaces incorporate Prism Sound's latest and award-winning CleverClox clocking technology and the company's popular mic pre's as standard. Each one offers recording professionals the ultimate in audio quality and ease of use.

Prism Sound will be showing its entire product range, including its flagship ADA-8XR modular converter, at CES Suites #29-217 and 219, at Venetian Towers, Las Vegas from January 6th – 9th 2015, and at NAMM 2015 in Los Angeles, from January 22nd – 25th (Booth 7120).

For more information about Prism Sound products and the new pricing structure, please visit www.prismsound.com or contact your nearest Prism Sound dealer.

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The company's product range includes the Prism ADA-8XR precision 8-channel converter unit, which is regularly used for music and film soundtrack projects by clients such as EMI Abbey Road, BBC, Sony, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also manufactures a range of audio test and measurement products, including the dScope Series III audio analyser system.