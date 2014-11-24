Quantum to Present on Managing Video Content at Government Video Expo 2014

Geoff Stedman, SVP for StorNext Solutions, Will Discuss "Seven Things the Beltway Can Learn From Hollywood About Video Workflows"

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 24, 2014 -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Geoff Stedman, senior vice president for StorNext(R) Solutions, will present a session at Government Video Expo 2014 on proven strategies for effective management of video content. This topic has become increasingly important as more and more government organizations use video to transform how they communicate with their employees and external stakeholders, from providing information to training teams to highlighting the value they provide.

Geoff Stedman Presentation

Title:Seven Things the Beltway Can Learn From Hollywood About Video Workflows

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014

Time: 11 a.m. to noon EST

Location: Presentation Theater, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

Drawing on lessons from Quantum's leadership enabling complex video workflows in the media and entertainment industry, Stedman will offer seven strategies for managing video in government initiatives and the challenges this entails. These challenges include demanding deadlines, increased collaboration, longer retention periods and tight budgets -- all within an environment of massive content growth.

Quantum's GV Expo Booth

Quantum will be exhibiting at booth 536, Dec. 3-4.

Additional Resources

* Read about the transformative power of video in government: http://qntm.co/GovVideoBrief

* For information on Quantum's StorNext Pro(TM) Solutions for video workflows: www.stornext.com/solutions/stornextpro

* Learn how StorNext delivers intelligent data management for complex workflows: www.quantum.com/stornext

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Quantum/Quantum-GeoffStedman.jpg

Photo Caption: Geoff Stedman, senior vice president, StorNext Solutions

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext 5 platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling fluid, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can Be Certain(TM) they have the end-to-end storage foundation they need to manage their digital assets.

###

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Be Certain, StorNext and StorNext Pro are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.