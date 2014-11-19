Park City Television Ramps Up for Ski Season With NVerzion CloudNine

CloudNine Transforms Content Production and Delivery, Providing Virtually Unlimited Storage to the Park City-Based Broadcaster

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nov. 19, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Park City Television (PCTV), an Emmy(R) Award-winning broadcaster and the official station for the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding teams, has upgraded its end-to-end NVerzion automation system with a CloudNine(TM) cloud-based solution. As one of the industry's first cloud-based appliances for video playout and control, CloudNine offers PCTV the functionalities of a traditional video server along with features found in a standard channel-in-a-box system. By providing PCTV with a cost-effective, powerful, and reliable network-based solution for producing high-quality audio and video content, NVerzion's CloudNine increases the broadcaster's operational efficiencies and cost savings.

"Providing news, entertainment, and event coverage from one of North America's top ski destinations requires the management of a growing number of media assets each year. With the impending 2014-2015 ski season, we needed to enhance our station's automation equipment to further streamline operations," said Stanton D. Jones, general manager and owner, Park City Television. "NVerzion's CloudNine dramatically changes our file-based workflow design and content-delivery process, enabling more efficient use of media assets by leveraging the flexibility of the cloud. As a longtime customer of NVerzion, we are continually impressed with the cost-effective and reliable solutions they provide to solve customers' fundamental challenges."

As part of an overall cloud-based automation solution, CloudNine provides PCTV with virtually unlimited storage, which is essential during the busy ski season. By eliminating the need for on-site storage systems, CloudNine reduces the broadcaster's infrastructure and maintenance costs. The flexible solution also supports a wide variety of popular encoding formats, such as MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and AVI; video resolutions, such as SD and HD; and standards, such as NTSC and PAL, ensuring high-quality broadcast presentations at all times.

Utilizing CloudNine, PCTV can simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program-delivery systems, as well as update metadata, thereby speeding up operations. Furthermore, an intuitive interface simplifies the broadcaster's control and monitoring of operations from any location, whether at the station or from a remote location.

The state-of-the-art CloudNine solution also enables PCTV to roll out commercials and create ad overlays including bugs, banners, bulletin boards, crawls, text, and simple animation, boosting the station's revenue streams during the tourist-heavy ski season.

"As Park City's leading source for high-altitude news and entertainment, PCTV needed a flexible, scalable, and affordable automation solution for producing, storing, and playing out video and audio content," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing, NVerzion. "CloudNine perfectly suits the needs of a station like Park City TV, enabling it to simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from multiple delivery systems while tapping into the unlimited storage capacity offered by the cloud. At the end of the day, this results in a superior quality on-air presentation for viewers."

