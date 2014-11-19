American Society of Cinematographers Announces Television Nominees

HBO's Game of Thrones Leads the Pack



LOS ANGELES, November 19, 2014 - Highlighting excellence in television cinematography, the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has named its nominees for the organization's 29th Annual Outstanding Achievement Awards. The winners will be announced on February 15, 2015, at a gala held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza.



The nominees are:



For an Episode of a Regular Series:



P.J. Dillon for Vikings, "Blood Eagle" (History)

Jonathan Freeman, ASC for Boardwalk Empire, "Golden Days for Boys and Girls" (HBO)

Anette Haellmigk for Game of Thrones, "The Children" (HBO)

Christopher Norr for Gotham, "Spirit of the Goat" (FOX)

Richard Rutkowski for Manhattan, "Perestroika" (WGN America)

Fabian Wagner for Game of Thrones, "Mockingbird" (HBO)

For a Television Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot:

David Greene, CSC for the TV movie The Trip to Bountiful (Lifetime)

John Lindley, ASC for the Manhattan pilot (WGN America)

David Stockton, ASC for the Gotham pilot (FOX)

Theo Van de Sande, ASC for the TV movie Deliverance Creek (Lifetime)

"Our members had a very difficult time choosing these nominees from such an incredible field of submissions," says ASC President Richard Crudo. "They have done superlative work in a very challenging medium, and we salute them."



This is Freeman's eighth nomination. He has won four ASC Awards for Game of Thrones (2014), Boardwalk Empire (2012, 2011), and Homeland Security (2005), with additional noms for Taken (2003), Strange Justice (2000) and Prince Street (1998).



Stockton previously won for his work on Eleventh Hour (2009) and earned nominations for the Alcatraz pilot (2013), Chase (2012), and the Nikita pilot (2011).



Also receiving prior recognition are Greene for Beauty and the Beast (2014), Haellmigk for Game of Thrones (2014) and Lindley for Pan Am (2012).



Dillon, Norr, Rutkowski, Van de Sande and Wagner are first-time nominees.



HBO leads the pack with three nominations, followed by Fox, Lifetime and WGN America with two each. The History Channel rounds out the networks represented.



For information regarding the 29th ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography visit www.theasc.com or call 323-969-4333.

