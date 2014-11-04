CueScript to Shine a Spotlight on Prompting at CCW 2014

Company to Demo New Software, Controlling Device and Additions to its Flagship CSM Range of LED HD-SDI Prompter Monitors

NEW YORK CITY, NOVEMBER 4, 2014 —CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to be a first-time exhibitor at this year’s CCW show (Booth 1256). The company will have its full range of software, prompting displays and accessories on display, including its new software line— CueiTPremier, CueiT Production and CueiT News,as well as its new EMC 15” and EMC17” range ofprompter displays.The company’s flagship CSM15”, CSM17” and CSM19” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors will also be on display.

A completely new way of thinking has been applied in the approach to the design and workflow of the company’s new CueiTPremier, CueiT Production and CueiT News prompting software. Intuitive, clear and quick navigation are key requirements of the design, allowing for quick and -rich functionality. The CueiT range of software will run on any OS platform, giving greater flexibility to productions and installations. A revolutionary patent pending prompting scroll control to be used with the new software, the CSSC1, will also be on display.

CueScript’s education, middle market and corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays are aimed at productions that do not require the high level of features associated with the company’s CSM range of monitors. The EMC15” and EMC17” prompter display will be offered with lightweight mounting options for all fluid heads.

“We are thrilled to share our prompting solutions at CCW this year,” says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript. “As a new company, it is exciting for us to be in New York City and have the opportunity to talk with production professionals right in their own backyard. We look forward to sharing our innovation and welcome attendees to stop by for demos throughout the show.”

Built from a blank canvas, the CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors is based on the company’s depth of experience in and knowledge of the broadcast industry, as well as feedback from users in the field. By utilizing this information, CueScript has infused each model with all of the features that are necessary for modern broadcast productions, resulting in a major leap forward in prompting technology and displays.

Each of CueScript’s CSM prompter monitors feature low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production situations. Their three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). The models also feature an integrated mounting system, low profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

Moreover, built-in LED cue lights come standard with each model, something that is often an add-on option in this product category. In addition, CueScript takes this feature to the next level and offers LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing, providing the tools and applications necessary for a variety of productions from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program.

Finally, all CSM and EMC prompter monitors meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.