Emerging Cinematographer Judy Irola Wins Nat Tiffen Award 2014 for Excellence in Cinematography Education

Presented by the International Cinematographers Guild, professor and department chair at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts is honored for excellence in cinematography education

Hauppauge, NY – October 16, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, congratulates Judy Irola, professor and Conrad Hall Chair of Cinematography at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, who is the honored recipient of this year’s Nat Tiffen Award for Excellence in Cinematography Education. The award was presented as a part of the International Cinematographers Guild’s Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA). Irola was one of four special award recipients who were recognized during the ECA opening event at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse in Hollywood on September 26. She will also be honored on October 26 at the School of Visual Arts Theatre in New York City, where ten short films shot by ECA award winners and honorable mentions will be screened. Tickets for the event may be reserved at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07e9p80st526541ba7&oseq=&c=&ch=.

“ICG’s Emerging Cinematographer Awards recognize today’s rising cinematography stars, and past recipients have moved on to incredible success,” says Steven Poster, president of the International Cinematographers Guild. “The Nat Tiffen Award is particularly special – cinematography education opens the door to a new, talented generation. When artists such as Judy Irola use their talents to help others learn, they become the true definition of an industry frontrunner.”

Irola has an extensive list of cinematography credits to her name, and over the past thirty years, she has built up a rapport with the film industry through her works. In 1979, her first cinematography feature, Northern Lights, was awarded the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Irola also impressed industry professionals and enthusiasts at 1993’s Sundance Film Festival, where she won the Cinematography Award in Dramatic Competition for An Ambush of Ghosts. In 1995, she joined the American Society of Cinematographers, only the third woman ever to receive an invitation. Her filmography includes seventeen independent features and over forty documentaries, and her prodigious skill has led her to work for NBC, 20/20, ABC, PBS and Saturday Night Live.

Irola translates her cinematography background into a unique education opportunity for students at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Since 1999, she has been the head of the cinematography department, where she designs curriculum and supervises 24 faculty cinematographers. She is a full-time professor and is the Conrad Hall Chair of Cinematography, endowed by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

“On behalf of the Tiffen family, I extend my most heartfelt congratulations to Judy Irola,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO of The Tiffen Company. “Judy’s incredible passion is seen not only in her work, but in her dedication to educating other rising cinematographers, as well. She is a thought leader, a teacher and a creator. She wholly exemplifies the message behind the Nat Tiffen award, and her work will continue to inspire others for years to come.”

About the International Cinematographers Guild

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) represents more than 7,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn’t until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG’s ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine. For more information, please visit www.cameraguild.com.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

