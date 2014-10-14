CIFAP Installs NETIA Radio-Assist Radio Automation System to Support Highly Competitive Training Program

Leading Audiovisual Training Center Chooses to Teach on the Same Radio-Assist Software Used by Top-Tier Radio Broadcasters

CLARET, France -- Oct. 14, 2014 -- NETIA today announced that it has granted CIFAP, a division of France's largest training group, an educator license that allows the company to train audiovisual professionals in the use of the Radio-Assist(TM) digital audio automation software suite. CIFAP has also purchased and installed NETIA's Radio-Assist 8.2 and integrated it into a studio designed specifically for teaching skills that are critical to working in radio.

"Our goal is to provide highly competitive training in the field of radio production and broadcasting, and our ability to teach on NETIA software helps us to maintain a very high standard," said Marie Kieffer, director of training at CIFAP. "Here in France, many of the largest radio broadcast groups are NETIA users, so it was very logical that we would integrate Radio-Assist into our training facilities. Our course participants find that while the software is easy to learn and use, it offers a wide array of features that give users a wealth of opportunities in creating quality audio content."

CIFAP is a leading trainer in audiovisual, radio, music, Web, and live performance. More than 200 audiovisual companies depend on the school to train their employees and keep them at the forefront of current media and entertainment technologies. Amongst these are some of the largest broadcasters in France, including TF1, Canal+, France TV Group, ARTE France, Radio France, Lagardère International, M6, Disney, RFI, and RFO. The school is also one of the few French training centers to offer a state-recognized diploma for radio journalism.

The NETIA installation at CIFAP includes one sound server, a database and back office system, an Air-DDO broadcast module, and seven Radio-Assist workstations. Because CIFAP attendees work with the latest version of Radio-Assist, they leave their training ready for the professional marketplace. Those who earn a NETIA training certificate at CIFAP also gain a competitive advantage in finding work in the industry.

"The skills taught by CIFAP are fundamental to the media industry, and we're pleased that the training center gives its attendees the opportunity to train on the systems, such as Radio-Assist, that they are likely to use once they enter the professional workforce," said Amaury Orbaïceta-Leoz, sales manager at NETIA. "We look forward to building our relationship with CIFAP as it continues to expand its training facilities and capabilities."

As CIFAP begins another radio studio build within its facilities, the school is once again looking to make NETIA technology a key element of its training operations.

More information about NETIA and its product portfolio is available at www.netia.com.

