Blackmagic Design Announces New Audio Mixer for ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio



Fremont, CA - August 6, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced a major new software update that adds full audio mixing capability to its ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio. ATEM Switcher 3.2 audio mixer software lets customers mix embedded audio from SDI and HDMI inputs, as well as external audio inputs. For ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, audio mixer software also supports mixing audio from it’s two built-in media players. This software update is available now for download free of charge for all Blackmagic Design ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio customers.



Now all ATEM switcher models include a built-in audio mixer that uses embedded HDMI and SDI audio from cameras, media servers decks and other inputs so customers do not need an external audio mixer. ATEM Switcher 3.2 audio mixer software also enables audio mixing from external audio sources via dedicated audio ports. External audio is mixed for ATEM Television Studio from the AES/EBU input, and on ATEM 1 M/E and ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher models audio from the audio breakout cable. On ATEM 1 M/E and ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher models, the audio mixer can also mix audio from the two built in media players, and it contains independent controls for setting the audio level and selecting SOLO audio monitoring.



Once SDI and HDMI cameras are connected to the switcher for vision mixing there are no other connections to make as the audio mixer uses the embedded audio in the video signal. This not only saves customers money, but is also much less complex than having to route through an external unit. Already incredibly compact, both ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio are now perfect for use on location in fly away kits or in small spaces with broadcast trucks as you don’t have to find room for bulky audio mixing desks.



The elegantly designed and easy to control software interface provides level and balance control for each input, and you can either set audio to follow video or perform a direct mix. Audio-follow-video (AFV) allows audio to crossfade when the inputs change, while direct mix allows an input to be permanently mixed into the program output independent of the current active input. On the ATEM 1 M/E and ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher models the audio output can be used as a dedicated monitor output by selecting SOLO. This exclusively outputs the single source audio to the monitor output so you can listen and confirm audio content before putting it to air without affecting the program output audio.



“Now adding the ability to mix and control program audio directly within the ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio models is very exciting,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We had previously released the audio mixer software for the ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and the feedback we had from customers was awesome. It’s really exciting to now have this audio mixer across the ATEM switcher range including the 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio. So many ATEM switchers are being used in installations where space is a premium and now customers can totally eliminate the need for additional equipment. What’s best, is this is a totally free update for our customers!”



ATEM Switcher 3.2 Audio Mixer Features



Built in audio mixer for ATEM 1 M/E and ATEM 2 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio models.

Level and balance control for audio from each video input, media players and external audio input.

Audio-follow-video (AFV) allows audio to crossfade when inputs change.

SOLO enables audio output to be used as a dedicated monitor output on ATEM 1 M/E and 2 M/E Production Switchers.

Direct mix allows an audio input to be permanently mixed into the program output.

Audio mixing is accessed through and ‘Audio’ tab within the ATEM Control Panel Software.

Free software update for all ATEM customers.

ATEM control panel software including audio mixer is available for both Mac OS X and Windows.

Availability and Price

ATEM Switcher 3.2 audio mixer software is available now for download free of charge now from the Blackmagic Design web site.





Press Photography

Product photos of the ATEM audio mixer software interface, ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher and ATEM Television Studio are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.



About BlackmagicDesign

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagicdesign.com.