Telestream Switch Wins Multichannel News Innovator Award

Telestream, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that Switch– the multiformat media player that provides professionals with everything they need to play, inspect, and correct their media in one, easy-to-use professional tool is a winner of a Multichannel News Innovator Award.

Presented for the first time at this year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the award program recognizes outstanding new products. Winners were selected by a panel of MCN contributors and cable executives who reviewed multiple submissions, as well as by industry judges who inspected new products during the Expo.

Available for Mac OS X now, and on Windows later on this year, Switch is an indispensable tool for anyone in the media industry. With the ability to play professional file formats such as MXF, AS-02, AS-11/DPP, as well as transport streams, HEVC files and captions, Switch is truly unique in its abilities. While the basic player and inspection functionality are free of charge, customers can purchase Switch Pro if they wish to “switch” or transcode their media into a different format, view advanced application-specific metadata, or modify parameters and metadata. In addition to switching formats, Switch also enables packaging and distribution of content to media platforms, such as iTunes. With Switch it is easy to create packages ready for distribution to the iTunes store. Users can create an asset-only iTunes package – including the media content, .scc and iTT (iTunes Timed Text) subtitles, secondary audio files, chapter information, and an XML file.

For more information about this year's multichannel news Innovator Awards, please visit: http://www.multichannel.com/news/products/mcn-announces-innovator-award-winners/384289