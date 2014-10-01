Sound for Picture Track at the Upcoming 137th AES Convention in Los Angeles Offers Expertise of Film and TV Audio Professionals

— Panels and presentations will focus on the new frontiers of immersive sound and object-based mixing, as well as a session with award-winning women sound mixers of Hollywood —

New York, NY — The 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention, set for Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, 2014, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, will feature a special track, “Sound for Picture,” chaired by acclaimed film sound engineer Brian McCarty (On Golden Pond, The Big Lebowski, Dick Tracy, others). The Sound for Picture Track at past AES Conventions has been both timely – recent events have looked at soundtrack loudness issues – and popular, evidenced by the standing-room-only crowd that audio specialists from the reality show “Deadliest Catch” drew at last year’s New York event. This year’s Sound for Picture track will look deeply into how cinema sound is becoming immersive, with the arrival of object-oriented audio platforms like Dolby’s Atmos®. It will also reflect the widening of the sector’s diversity with a panel featuring award-winning women sound mixers who work at the leading dubbing stages in Hollywood and elsewhere.

Additionally, for the first time, the Sound for Picture track will include workshops on Production Sound recording. This craft, the recording of dialog during the filming, is a specialized type of recording in a high-pressure environment that gives Hollywood productions a higher degree of realism. A workshop featuring the "Superstars of Production Sound Recording" along with a practical Master Class on Production Sound Recording techniques will draw large audiences. Additionally, as part of the AES137 Sound for Picture track, an off-site Tech Tour will feature a hands-on demonstrations and Master Classes on Auro3D Immersive Sound Mixing conducted at The Dub Stage in Burbank by Marti Humphrey and Chris Jacobson.

The full session schedule is set to include:



Sound for Picture Session SP1 Cinema Loudness Subcommittee Test Results and Proposed Solutions

Sound for Picture Session SP2 Music Production for Film—A Master Class

Sound for Picture Session SP3 The Award-Winning Women Sound Mixers of Hollywood

Sound for Picture Session SP4 Cinema Standards Review and the Road to Implementing Changes (A Joint Presentation with the SMPTE)

Sound for Picture Session SP5 Immersive Sound and One-Man Mixing

Sound for Picture Session SP6 World-Class Cinema Sound Mixers Discuss Their Craft

Sound for Picture Session SP7 Superstars of Production Sound Recording

Sound for Picture Session SP8 Recording Production Sound—A Master Class

“The ‘Sound for Picture’ track has been a tremendous success for the AES Conventions - the largest group of working sound engineers around the world are those that do Sound for Picture in one capacity or another,” stated McCarty. These working engineers learn new techniques from their peers at these workshops, which have been given by the top working professionals. The Los Angeles Convention will be no different. And with Hollywood being the home of cinema, we're presenting a stellar group of Oscar winning professionals to the Convention.”

For information on the Sound for Picture Track and how you can get your FREE Exhibits-Plus badge (pre-registration required) for the AES137 Convention, as well as further Registration, Hotel, and Technical Program information, visit the AES137 webpage at