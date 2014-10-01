Radio Television Suisse Optimizes Broadcast Resources with Orad

Radio Television Suisse (RTS) chose Orad to centralize control of its video walls and external broadcast devices. Thanks to the Orad HDVG4 video rendering platform andMaestro solution, RTS can synchronize graphics distribution across its large video walls. Collectively, the walls behave as a single entity, enabling graphics elements to display across all video walls seamlessly. In addition, the Orad installation allows RTS to control external devices.

Using Orad’s Maestro controller and HDVG4 video rendering platform, RTS is able to manage its very high-resolution video wall displays, which are composed of three independent Barco walls plus one big plasma screen for standup inside the studio. All surfaces are fed by a single HDVG4, enabling them to run the graphics on the video walls effortlessly.

“Only Orad was able to provide us with the ability to control all of our third-party devices via an easy-to-use controller, supplying us with an efficient and effective workflow. All third-party device presets can be set in the NCRS, including camera positions, and gathered by Maestro using MOS communication, while video wall graphics are triggered by Orad’s Smart-Shot,” states RTS Project Manager Etienne Favereau.

With the smooth communication between the Orad Maestro and 3DPlay controllers, RTS is able to better manage Snell routers, Sony mixers, Harris character generators, lighting desks, Ross robotic cameras, and other third-party devices that would otherwise not communicate with each other. From the user standpoint, presets are triggered by the Orad Smart-Shot shotbox.

“By combining the power of our HDVG4 rendering platform with our Smart-Shot shotbox and Maestro graphics suite, RTS can easily control the graphics display and external devices, and fully benefit from its large video wall display, while simplifying their workflow,” states Avi Sharir, CEO and president, Orad.

Please go to: http://youtu.be/82uY0zJRoe4 to see an example of RTS’ production.

