Haivision at Content and Communications World 2012

Content and Communications World (CCW)

Nov. 14-15 | New York

Haivision

Booth 818

Haivision at CCW 2012

At CCW 2012, Haivision will have the first public showing of its new encoding platform. The platform delivers new levels of industry-leading density and quality to the market by combining unmatched HD encoding at bitrates below 2 Mbps. Haivision will also be highlighting its new portfolio of InStream(TM) player technologies, bringing the highest performance HD streaming to mobile devices, set-top boxes, and traditional computer platforms.

Haivision Enterprise IP Video Solutions at CCW 2012

InStream(TM) Mobile -- The low-latency HD media player for iOS and Android(TM) mobile devices is now available as a free application in the Apple(R) App Store(SM) and soon from the Google Play(TM) Store. InStream(TM) Mobile is a highly advanced and easy-to-use player for HD video delivery in applications that require the lowest end-to-end delay from source to viewer.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/InStream_Mobile.zip

Caption: Haivision InStream(TM) Mobile

Makito(TM) -- The popular H.264 1080p60 performance encoder with an incredible 55 milliseconds of encoding latency and AES encryption, often used in conjunction with the Furnace(TM) end-to-end IP video system, now features higher density and higher quality.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Makito.zip

Caption: Haivision Makito(TM)

Viper(TM) -- The Viper(TM) dual HD channel recording and streaming appliance is ideal for advanced lecture capture, rich media streaming, and medical procedure review applications. With the new release, Haivision is introducing the Viper VF, a companion to the Furnace(TM) system tailored to installations where several rooms require the ability to record independently before publishing assets to a central video-on-demand system. The Viper MAX, a standalone appliance, has also been enhanced by combining the power of Haivisions acclaimed H.264 encoding technology with the integrated Furnace operating environment.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Viper.zip

Caption: Haivision Viper(TM)

New Haivision Internet Streaming Solutions at CCW 2012

KulaByte(TM) -- Haivisions software-based Internet encoder/transcoder for adaptive bitrate streaming is now available on Linux(R) -- bringing a 30-percent performance improvement, a new user interface, and cost reductions when deployed in cloud computing environments such as Amazons EC2(TM). KulaByte(TM) 4.0 uniquely matches exceptional HD quality with transport technologies designed to maximize streams delivered to the Internet. These technologies include constant bitrate and Dynamic Stream Shaping(TM), assuring optimal and dynamic usage of available uplink bandwidth.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/KulaByte.zip

Caption: Haivision KulaByte(TM)

HyperStream(TM) Live -- Haivisions Internet media services simplify and automate the power of KulaByte(TM) cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity so that content providers can easily deliver media to global audiences with a simplified process that moves workflows to the cloud.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/HyperStream.zip

Caption: Haivision HyperStream(TM) Live

Executive Quote:

At CCW Haivision is presenting revolutionary technologies for HD video delivery for the first time. We will be demonstrating groundbreaking encoding and player technology designed to enable the enterprise and broadcaster alike to deploy video workflows that increase efficiency within the firewall and across the Internet.

Peter Maag, chief marketing officer, Haivision

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: http://www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/CCW2012.zip