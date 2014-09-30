Dalet is one of the First Manufacturers to Earn DPP/AMWA Certification with Dalet AmberFin Transcoding Platform

Dalet honored at IBC2014 for the design and deployment of BT Sport’s facility-wide AS-11 file-based workflow

Paris, France – September 30, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced that on September 13, 2014, the company was among one of the first manufacturers in the world to have a product (AmberFin Platform – Transcoder) receive DPP/AMWA Certification. At the same time, Dalet was named a finalist, along with BT Sport and Timeline Television, at the prestigious IBC2014 Innovation Award competition for its design and deployment of BT Sport’s new, file-basedproduction center, which is located in the 2012 London Olympic Park. The state-of-the-art facility, which was launched in August of 2013, is the hub for all content created by BT Sport. The new production facility scores a number of firsts – not least that BT Sport has become the first UK broadcaster to adopt the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) file-based delivery specifications for all of its own internal productions and externally delivered content. BT Sport led the strategic direction of the project, while Timeline Television worked closely with Dalet AmberFin – a supporter of the DPP initiative and developer of a sophisticated family of products and systems which include support for the creation of AS-11 DPP files.

“Dalet is committed to staying on the cutting edge of industry standards, and being shortlisted for the IBC Innovation Awards proves that our efforts were well worth it. BT Sport was determined to build a facility based on DPP, a soon to be widely adopted standard, and we’re happy to have had the opportunity to take on the challenge,” comments Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “The ability to have a media processing platform that’s flexible enough to not only handle media, but also metadata, is huge. I’d like to thank our colleagues at BT Sport and Timeline Television for the huge role they played in being recognized for this award.”

The Dalet AmberFin platform provides BT Sport the high-speed file playback and transcoding resources as well as comprehensive standards conversion capabilities within the file-based production and playout facility. The addition of Dalet’s Unified Quality Control system ensures high media file quality and rapid turnaround of material within the workflow.





DPP/AMWA Certification

As part of its file delivery work, the DPP announced that a number of products have successfully completed testing as part of the DPP’s Compliance Programme, and have already achieved AMWA certification.

The DPP has worked with the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) to create a robust process for product testing and certification which will provide manufacturers the opportunity to put their products through an external assurance check against the DPP’s criteria, and will help consumers identify products which have been independently assessed.

The first tranche of companies whose products to have met the criteria are Telestream, Root 6 Technology, Cinegy and Dalet, with further companies’ products expected to achieve certification in the weeks ahead.

Kevin Burrows, DPP Technical Standards Lead and CTO Broadcast & Distribution Channel 4, said, “The Programme has had a very positive response from the industry. This is a great endorsement of the value of the DPP’s standards and guidelines and thanks to manufacturers’ enthusiastic engagement we are expecting many more products to be certified in the coming weeks.”

AMWA’s Brad Gilmer added, “The AMWA is pleased to work with the DPP on this important project. We believe the steps the DPP have put in place, including a rigorous technical specification, independent testing, and certification all work together to increase end-users’ confidence as they move to file-based workflows.”

About the Digital Production Partnership

The Digital Production Partnership is a non-profit partnership funded and led by the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 with representation from Sky, Channel 5, S4/C, UKTV and BT Sport.

About the IBC2014 Innovation Awards

IBC is the event at which the world comes to share knowledge about the electronic media and entertainment industry. The role of the IBC Awards is to celebrate the personalities and the organisations best demonstrating creativity and collaboration. They are presented in a lively and fast-moving celebration during IBC. The ceremony also showcases some of the most exciting and stimulating content from the year and is hosted in the RAI’s Auditorium, which IBC converts into a state of the art digital cinema. The highest award that IBC bestows is the IBC International Honour for Excellence and in 2014 this went to FIFA TV.

The IBC2014 Awards Ceremony took place on Sunday 14 September 2014. To learn more about the IBC2014 Innovation Awards, please visit: http://www.ibc.org/page.cfm/link=6.

