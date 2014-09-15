AlanDick Broadcast Launches DAB Solution with Unique Low Power Mask Filter Combiner at IBC 2014

Amsterdam• IBC2014 -- AlanDick Broadcast Ltd. (ADBL),a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission, has answered broadcasters’ demands for affordable high-performance DAB solutions by launching a low power mask filter combiner at IBC. The unit, the ADB-CEC DAB/DMB Mask Filter, joins ADBL’s other DAB-focused products and the Company’s well-established UHF and FM units and towers in stand 8.B99.

ADBL’s 6 or 8 section DAB / DMB Mask Filter is designed to provide superior performance at an affordable price. Cross-coupling creates steep rejection skirts and the high-Q aluminum cavities provide low passband insertion loss in a compact package.

“DAB is of extreme importance to European broadcasters and signal providers,” saidAlex Perchevitch, President of ADBL. “For quite some time, ADBL has been providing tried and true DAB solutions with proven designs that operate flawlessly. We’re delighted to be back at IBC with these antennas and also to introduce the European broadcast community to the newest member of our DAB family, our reasonable, practical Band III Mask Filter.”

In addition to the combiner, ADBL’s other featured DAB solutions include the shared aperture FM Crossbow and FM Spearhead antennas. Both antennas were designed to provide economic and space efficient solutions for some of the world’s most renowned broadcasters and broadcast signal providers.

