New Infinity Core 200 Processing Engine Drives HARMAN’s Studer Vista V Digital Console

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – With the introduction of its Vista V digital console, HARMAN’s Studer is also unveiling the new Infinity 200 processing engine that drives the console. The Infinity 200 is designed for smaller facilities that require lower channel counts and full system redundancy.

The Infinity 200 offers the same benefits of the original Infinity DSP Core, which is found in the Vista X console, introduced earlier this year. The Infinity 200 enables up to 200 audio channels to be processed in a single CPU-based board.

The Infinity 200 features Studer A-Link high-capacity fiber digital audio interfaces, and D23m I/O frames are used to break out these A-Link connections to standard analog, digital, Audio over IP (AoIP) and video interfaces. The A-Link interface also provides direct connection to the Riedel MediorNet distributed router, allowing many Infinity systems to be connected together with router capacities of 10,000 square or more.



