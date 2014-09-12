AJA Raw CION Camera Format Supported in Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 -- AJA Video Systems today announced its AJA Raw CION camera format will soon be supported in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC. Adobe previewed several new developments and updates to Adobe Premiere Pro CC at the IBC 2014 conference in Amsterdam.

“The reliability and performance of AJA’s products on the video/audio I/O, recording and digital workflow end of things are well established, and we’re excited to see them enter into the camera market with CION,” said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. “Now creative pros will have an even more powerful workflow with the support of the AJA Raw CION camera format in Adobe Premiere Pro CC.”

AJA Raw support is enabled through the Cinema DNG format and allows for a familiar and powerful workflow when the utmost flexibility is required for color work for VFX, feature and complex lighting and location pipelines.

“We’re thrilled that out of the gates, CION customers shooting AJA Raw will have an NLE workflow supported in Adobe Premiere Pro CC,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “While CION enables a multitude of ProRes codec choices, and other direct-to-edit workflow options, customers who will want the ultimate in color range and flexibility may choose to work with AJA Raw files in Adobe Premiere Pro CC.”

About Adobe Creative Cloud

With Creative Cloud, your creative apps are always evolving. At IBC, Adobe is previewing the next wave of innovation coming to the Creative Cloud video apps, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects CC. New advances include timesaving media and project management features, and a refined user interface with HiDPI support across all of the video desktop apps. With frequent feature releases, it’s easy for Creative Cloud members to stay up to speed on industry developments and new hardware and formats. Learn more about new features coming to Adobe Creative Cloud at www.adobe.com/go/video, or visit Adobe at IBC Hall 7, Stand 7.G27.

About CION

AJA’s CION is a new ergonomic professional production camera, capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. CION offers in-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs including ProRes 4444, and ProRes 422 up to 4K 60 fps, and offers the ability to output 4K AJA Raw data at up to 120 fps via 4x 3G-SDI outputs. When recording in HD or 2K, the image is oversampled from the full 4K sensor, retaining focal length as well as providing a vibrant and detailed image. CION features a simple interface with direct controls, as well as camera menu parameters and live video stream that are remotely configurable and viewable through any web browser via a LAN connection. Pricing for CION is US MSRP $8,995.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost- effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

