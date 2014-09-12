RTW Announces Mastering Tools PlugIn at IBC 2014

Second Addition to Masterclass PlugIns Line of Software Offers Extensive Analysis and Display Functions

AMSTERDAM, 12 SEPTEMBER, 2014 - RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, will introduce RTW Mastering Tools, the second plugin in its Masterclass PlugIns line of software-based metering solutions, at the 2014 IBC Show (Hall 8, Stand D92). Ideal for post production, TV, film and music recording, the new addition brings extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurement for single- and up to eight-channel applications as a standard-format plugin for Windows and Mac OS platforms.

Designed for simple, intuitive operation by a broader user base, RTW Mastering Tools offers a wide range of PPM scales, displays and TruePPM measurements. It provides support for many of the leading global loudness standards including ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act. Other key features include numerical or bar graph-type readout, plus MagicLRA and correlator display, audio vectorscope, RTA (Real Time Analyzer), SSA (Surround Sound Analyzer) and multicorrelator. For added convenience, users can choose from up to six selectable window frame sizes and multiple instances.

“RTW’s development of the RTW Masterclass PlugIns Mastering Tools plugin is part of the company’s continuing efforts to give a wider range of our customers access to high-quality audio metering and measurement,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. “It puts a very powerful tool for mastering, metering and loudness measurement into a convenient, easy-to-operate software package, adding further efficiency to the overall workflow.”

The RTW Mastering Tools plugin is the second product in RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns line, which provides users with software versions of some of the company’s most popular metering and measurement solutions. The first product in the series, the RTW Loudness Tools plugin, was announced earlier this year.

