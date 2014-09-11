Broadpeak Joins the Nokia Networks' AppFactory to Optimize Its Live TV Delivery Solution for Mobile Networks

Designed to Optimize Live TV Delivery Over LTE Networks, Solution Aims to Combine Nokia Networks' Liquid Applications With Broadpeak nanoCDN

RENNES, France -- Sept. 11, 2014 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators worldwide, has signed an agreement with Nokia Networks. Broadpeak joins the Nokia Networks' AppFactory to develop and test one of its live TV solutions for LTE networks.

"Distributing live TV over mobile networks has been a challenge to date, with regards to scalability, quality of experience, start-up time, and latency." said Dirk Lindemeier, head of Liquid Applications at Nokia Networks. "We are very excited to welcome Broadpeak as a member of our AppFactory, and we support their efforts for improving live TV delivery quality by leveraging our base stations."

Nokia Networks' Liquid Applications fundamentally changes the role of the base station as it facilitates application hosting including those from third-party application providers. At the heart of Liquid Applications is the Nokia Radio Applications Cloud Server (RACS), which deploys the latest cloud technology and service creation capabilities inside the base station.

Lately, Broadpeak has been enhancing its CDN and streaming technologies for the mobile environment. Broadpeak intends to install its nanoCDN(TM) technology inside the Nokia Networks' RACS to improve content delivery by utilizing the base station as an edge streaming server.

"Broadpeak has already extended content delivery into the home with our nanoCDN technology. Working with Nokia Networks is the next logical step toward boosting delivery of live TV services," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Expanding our technologies into mobile networks will help to perfect the way video is delivered to consumers who are on the go. We are very proud to work with Nokia Networks on this groundbreaking solution, which will greatly impact the future of live TV delivery."

More information about the partnership and the joint CDN solution will be available at IBC2014, stand 4.B72, and at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Nokia

Nokia invests in technologies important in a world where billions of devices are connected. We are focused on three businesses: network infrastructure software, hardware, and services, which we offer through Nokia Networks; location intelligence, which we provide through HERE; and advanced technology development and licensing, which we pursue through Nokia Technologies. Each of these businesses is a leader in its respective field.

Nokia Networks is the world's specialist in mobile broadband. From the first ever call on GSM, to the first call on LTE, we operate at the forefront of each generation of mobile technology. Our global experts invent the new capabilities our customers need in their networks. We provide the world's most efficient mobile networks, the intelligence to maximize the value of those networks, and the services to make it all work seamlessly. www.nsn.com / http://company.nokia.com

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_logo.jpg

www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/NOKIA_LOGO_CMYK.JPG