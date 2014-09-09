Sound Devices Introduces FileSafe into Rack-Mounted Video and Audio Recorders

New Mission-Critical Technology Protects Video and Audio Recordings from Unintentional Drive Removal and Power Loss

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2014- Sound Devices (IBC Show: Hall8, Stand B59) introduces its unique FileSafe™ technology as part of its 2.02 firmware release for its multi-drive, network connected video and audio rack-mounted recorders. Incorporated into the Video Devices PIX products, including the 270i, 260i and 250i, as well as the Sound Devices 970, FileSafe recovers video and audio files if, during recording, drives are unintentionally removed or power is lost.

“Pulling a drive mid-recording with a Windows, MAC or other hardware-based recording system will most likely result in corrupted files,” says Dan Desjardins, Software Development Manager at Sound Devices. “It’s taken some clever engineering to make FileSafe work, especially with high bandwidth ProRes and DNxHD video files.”

During recording, data is written to a proprietary Sound Devices file format optimized for high-data rate, real-time video and audio recording. Video Files have an ‘.sdv’ file extension and audio files have an ‘.sda’ file extension. When a recording ends, files are automatically “finalized” by converting the ‘.sdv’ files to QuickTime movie files and the ‘.sda’ files become ‘.wav’ files. This process typically only takes a couple of seconds. In the event that files cannot be finalized, whether due to power loss or inadvertent drive disconnection, they still remain intact on the drive. These files are recovered simply by inserting the drive back into a Sound Devices or Video Devices rack-mounted recorder. Each time a drive is mounted, the recorder automatically scans for unfinalized files and finalizes them.

In the absence of a Sound Devices or Video Devices rack-mount recorder, the FileSafe MAC or PC utility, which is available as a free download http://www.sounddevices.com/products/filesafe/, can be used to recover unfinalized files. Simply connect the PIX drive caddy via Firewire, USB or eSATA to the computer, open the utility and point it to the drive’s directory path containing the unfinalized files and click ‘Scan and Finalize.’

“Providing our customers with mission-critical product performance and reliability has always been a top consideration as we continue to develop the Sound Devices and Video Devices product lines,” says Paul Isaacs, VP of Marketing and Product Design. “FileSafe is yet another example of our commitment to this design philosophy.”

In addition to FileSafe, the new 2.02 firmware release includes longer file-splitting options, RS-422 control improvements and enhanced metadata editing.

Video Devices’ PIX line of rack-mounted products, PIX 270i, 260i and 250i, are a complete offering addressing a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, livesports and events and mobile production. Video Devices recorders offer significant advantages and time-savings for production workflows, providing tapeless, file-based recording and playback with the ability to access and transfer high-quality files over Ethernet. The units record edit-ready Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD files, and allow simultaneous multiple-drive recording, giving production staff rock-solid redundancy and backup capabilities.

A powerful tool for professionals requiring a significant number of audio channels, Sound Devices’ first-ever dedicated audio-only rack-mounted solution, the 970, records 64 channels of monophonic or polyphonic 24-bit WAV files from any of its 144 available inputs. Inputs available include 64 channels of Ethernet-based Dante, 64 channels of optical or coaxial MADI, eight channels of line-level analog and eight channels of AES digital. Any input can be assigned to any track. In addition, 32-track recording at 96 kHz is supported. The 970 records to any of four attached drives, which include two front-panel drive bays and two rear-panel e-SATA connected drives. Material can be recorded to multiple drives simultaneously or sequentially. This eliminates time-consuming post-record copying and allows for continuous long-form, high-track count recordings.

The Video Devices PIX recorders and Sound Devices 970 all feature the company’s proprietary PowerSafe technology. PowerSafe circuitry has a built-in 10-second power reserve. In the event of power loss, the unit continues to operate for up to 10 seconds, then stops any file operation and shuts down. This ensures that a complete power loss has no effect on the recording.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices, a brand of Sound Devices, produces digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, livesports, live events and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites,www.sounddevices.com; www.videodevices.com.