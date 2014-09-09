Trilogy’s Gemini Intercom Linked to Stagebox

Trilogy Communications, a leading voice in intercom systems, has announced that it will demonstrate its Gemini IP intercom system working seamlessly with BBC R&D’s camera-mounted Stagebox device, which enables programme makers to link multiple cameras, and move HD content over a standard IP network, on EBU Stand 10.F20 during IBC 2014.

Stagebox is a commercial broadcast production product developed by BBC R&D that attaches to the back of a camera and combines all of the various cables and feeds required for professional productions.

Production is the last remaining aspect of broadcast to move fully onto IP. The introduction of Stagebox marked a major step forward in connecting the cameras, microphones, feeds and talent directly to the editing process, and now Trilogy is doing its part to take IP the rest of the way.

Trilogy’s Sales Director, Ewan Johnston said, “Gemini, already being an IP-based comms system, has taken a major step toward all-inclusive IP production with the successful completion of integration testing of its talkback system and Stagebox on a Cisco based Wide Area Network (WAN).”

This new enhancement allows talkback to travel via Stagebox onto a WAN and emerge at the other end feeding directly, as native IP, into a Gemini matrix. In a recent, real world trial at the Glastonbury Music Festival, Trilogy IP panels connected via a WAN, fed IP audio traffic directly back to Gemini, unfettered by any converters or interface boxes. During the festival, a Gemini matrix and IP panels installed at New Broadcasting House in London were linked over a WAN to IP panels located at Elstree Studios.

This event proved the flexibility of Trilogy’s IP offering and has led to a rapid and highly successful integration of Trilogy talkback and Stagebox, which will take centre stage at IBC.

Trilogy is providing a SPG for IBC TV News. Trilogy kit can also be found on IBC stands for L-S-B, Nevion, The EBU, Hitachi PAL (OB truck), and SATCOM.