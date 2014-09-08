AXS TV Upgrades its Largest OB Truck With a HARMAN Studer Vista 9 M2 QS Audio Console

DENVER, Colorado –AXS TV, a premier cable network dedicated to providing the best in music programming and festivals, comedy performances, current events and mixed martial arts promotions, recently acquired a HARMAN Studer Vista 9 M2 QS console as part of an upgrade to the existing infrastructure of its largest OB truck.

Technical Producer and Flyaway Engineer Jeff Carman wanted a digital console that could not only fit into the existing MADI infrastructure, but also provide the expandability of additional inputs and outputs. These options led to the purchase of the Studer Vista 9 M2 QS.

The Vista 9 M2 QS sets a new benchmark for system redundancy, with advanced Quad Star CPU architecture and optimized system design, providing the ultimate in security and peace of mind in critical live production applications.

“I’m very happy with this console because it interconnects with all our other units via MADI, and works very well for multi-track recording and mix-downs,” said Carman. “What we got was impressive, and we found the fit and construction of the console to be incredible. After using a Studer Vista 5 console in our LA studio, I deeply respect Studer for doing things well, which was one of the main reasons for this purchase. More importantly, the support from Studer has been excellent.”

AXS TV set up the console with a 24x24 Stagebox for shows, including recent mixed martial arts broadcasts as well as AXS TV’s premier music festival events.

“I’m extremely happy with this great-sounding board,” said Dan Nabors, AXS TV Engineer in Charge (EIC). “We noticed that it configures easily when we tried to add new modules several hundred feet away. With this console, we are also able to only use fiber optics, eliminating copper altogether. After changing configuration to a different output card, the Studer Vista 9 looks great, sounds great and is quite user-friendly.”

