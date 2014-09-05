Matrix Engineering completes HD Project for TV-Gyberniya

Urbana, Il – Cobalt Digital, manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear for broadcast environments, has announced that Matrix Engineering Group of Moscow, Russia has recently installed a significant complement of Cobalt gear at TV-Gyberniya as part of the network’s new HD studio. TV-Gyberniya is based in Voronezh, Russia and broadcasts to more than 2 million residents.

A mix of Cobalt’s card-based products and Blue Box Group™ throw down modules were selected to form the core of the studio’s signal processing, conversions and distribution functions. The configuration comprises both video (HD/SD-SDI) and audio (analog) distribution amplifiers, HD/SD-SDI audio embedders, and the new 9501DCDA down converter/distribution amplifier. Four openGear® HPF-9000 frames house the cards and and are controlled by the DashBoard™ control and management system. The system is capable of not only remotely managing the modules, but also monitors their performance and functionality.

“Working with Matrix Engineering on this important project for TV-Gyberniya illustrates our commitment and ability to serve the global broadcast industry with practical solutions and local support,” noted Chris Shaw, Cobalt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “The Cobalt system proved to be perfect for the network’s successful transition to HD and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

TV-Gyberniya began broadcasting in conjunction with the Russian satellite operator Tricolor TV Maximum HD in 2014.

“TV-Gyberniya operates in HD,” said Mikhail Konovalov, chief engineer. “When we tested the content in this format, we were stunned by the quality of the picture. We appreciate the quality of the work of the specialists of the Matrix Engineering Company. But the greatest advantage is versatility of the system. We jokingly call it the TV LEGO for adults.”

# # #

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

ABOUTMatrix Engineering

Matrix Engineering» was founded in 2002 as a system integration company, specializing on system solutions for TV and radio broadcast. The organization’s projects include TV and radio companies, film studios, sports facilities, educational institutions and office centers. Staff members are highly qualified and certified leading manufacturers.

Matrix Engineering has implemented major projects for state and federal facilities, law enforcement facilities and high profile organizations. Matrix Engineering maintains the highest quality standards, proving to be the highly experienced and reliable partner each and every time.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, EVP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv