Thomson Video Networks Launches ViBE XT1000 for High-Density Transcoding of Live Content for Broadcast and Multi-Screen Delivery

RENNES, France -- Aug. 28, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced the launch of the ViBE(TM) XT1000 Xtream Transcoder, an all-new high-density video transcoder for live content. The ViBE XT1000 supports up to 54 HD channels or 180 SD channels with transcoding from any format to any format including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC, making it ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH, and DTTV services, as well as multi-screen delivery.

"The ViBE XT1000 provides a dense and scalable solution with which operators can launch new turnaround services rapidly and cost-effectively. With an improvement of up-to-50-percent in transcoding density compared with competing products, the ViBE XT1000 offers the ideal compromise of cost and compression performance in non-premium channel lineups," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "As a crucial addition to our Behind Every Screen strategy, the ViBE XT1000 joins our other industry-leading ViBE compression solutions in providing customers with everything they need to deliver a profitable and successful multi-platform convergent video delivery solution."

Housed in a highly resilient 2RU platform equipped with hot-swappable redundant components, the ViBE XT1000 offers industry-leading reliability through load balancing and built-in redundancy powered by Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex(OS) video operating system. Beyond audio and video transcoding, the product offers state-of-the-art features including CBR, VBR/statistical multiplexing, and ABR video transcoding, logo and text insertion, subtitle management, and audio loudness control, as well as WebTV scrambling and packaging (Apple HLS, Microsoft HSS, and MPEG DASH).

The ViBE XT1000 Xtream Transcoder will be featured at IBC2014 along with the other components in the Thomson Video Networks Behind Every Screen(TM) solution, and the product will be commercially available in Q4 2014. Further information about the ViBE XT1000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(TM) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

