Imagineer Systems Showcases mocha Pro 4 and Exciting Innovations at IBC2014

Guildford, UK – September 3, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winning mocha® planar tracking technology, will be exhibiting at this year’s IBC Show, which will be held at the RAI in Amsterdam from September 12th through 16th. Visit Imagineer Systems at stand 7.K29 for hands-on demonstrations of the recently released mocha Pro 4, which features a brand new stereoscopic 3D workflow, Python scripting support, Adobe Premiere support, customizable keyboard shortcuts, new exports and format handling, and more improvements for visual effects and post-production facilities. Attendees to the show can also get a sneak preview of the soon-to-be-released mocha Pro v4.1, plus hear from visual effects artists using mocha in their daily workflows.

“mocha has gained a dedicated customer base of post-production artists working on episodic television, commercials and feature film visual effects. For our new version 4 release, we have focused on requests from our broadcast and film customers. We have added stereoscopic 3D support to produce a time saving workflow in which an artist can planar track between the left and right views. The result is an efficient workflow for stereo 3D tracking, roto, camera solving and better object removal (clean plating),” says Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems.“Additionally, new Adobe Premiere mask export, improved Nuke and After Effects support, and Python scripting are all features that address the demands of our significantly expanding user base. We look forward to showcasing these new tools at IBC2014.”

More About mocha Pro v4

Packed with new innovative features for post-production, mochaPro 4 offers groundbreaking native Stereo 3D (S3D) workflow capabilities, advanced support for Python scripting and more.mocha’s new stereoscopic 3D workflow adds unique stereo support to planar tracking, rotoscoping, object removal and 3D camera solving. It also adds the ability to work on uncorrected, native stereo 3D footage, allowing users to quickly analyze differences between right and left camera streams. Support for Python scripting allows facilities to further customize their workflows, integrating mocha Pro 4 deeper into their content management systems for broadcast or visual effects pipelines.

The customizable keyboard shortcut interface on mocha Pro 4 allows users to edit and save customizable keyboard layouts or select industry standard keyboard layouts such as Adobe After Effects or Nuke. New exports and format handling includes support for Adobe Premiere Pro masks, Nuke 7 Tracker export and improved Nuke Roto exports. Version 4 also improves QuickTime and MPEG support. Premiere editors can now paste mocha roto masks directly to their timeline for advanced isolation, blurring and color correction tasks. mocha Pro 4’s improved user interface plus high-resolution retina display support greatly enhances the end user experience.

Watch the mocha Pro 4 promo video

What’s New in mocha Pro v4.1?

The upcoming release of mocha Pro incorporates a number of powerful new features and improvements. Version 4.1, previewing at IBC2014, will include:

New format support: mocha Pro and mocha Plus will support RED Dragon 6K footage and OpenEXR2.

and will support RED Dragon 6K footage and OpenEXR2. New “open spline” export: Export animated open mask splines to Adobe After Effects CC and The Foundry’s NUKE.

Export animated open mask splines to Adobe After Effects CC and The Foundry’s NUKE. Improved features and support for Autodesk Flame and Smoke users: Users can now export multiple animated mask layers to Autodesk Flame or Smoke in one Gmask file. Added support for Flame and Smoke 2014 will enhance user experience.

Users can now export multiple animated mask layers to Autodesk Flame or Smoke in one Gmask file. Added support for Flame and Smoke 2014 will enhance user experience. Improved 3D Camera Solving: Get more accurate solves in order to export 3D camera data to users’ favorite modeling and animation packages.

Get more accurate solves in order to export 3D camera data to users’ favorite modeling and animation packages. Python Scripting: Load and run Python commands within the mocha user interface.

Load and run Python commands within the user interface. Support for new Mac Pros: Version 4.1 is now qualified for use on the newest Apple Mac Pro CPUs.

Version 4.1 is now qualified for use on the newest Apple Mac Pro CPUs. Feathered Remove support: Use feathered edges on splines for object removal.

Use feathered edges on splines for object removal. Edge width subtraction: Add or subtract an edge width in Edge Properties.

Add or subtract an edge width in Edge Properties. Enhanced Linear Controls for Parameter fields: Drag anywhere inside a field when using Linear Controls; also includes new use of Shift or Control modifiers to increase or decrease mouse sensitivity.

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look: Presentations From Special Industry Guests

Visit stand 7.K29 for special presentations from the industry’s most innovative minds. Presenters will include:

• Martin Brennand, product manager at Imagineer Systems, will provide demonstrations on mocha Pro 4.1, the latest and most up-to-date version of the award-winning planar tracking technology.

• Lars Wemmje, visual effects artist at Slaughterhouse (SLGH), will explain how he uses mocha Pro with After Effects and Nuke for commercial VFX work. Lars will discuss how he uses mocha Pro on a daily basis for commercial retouching, object removal, image stabilization and more. He will also go over how mochaImport+ bridges the workflow between mocha Pro and NUKE, as well as mocha Pro and After Effects, allowing him to use the powerful planar tracking directly within his tools of choice.

• Ben Brownlee Heusner, accomplished post-production trainer of Curious Turtle Training, will present tips and techniques for editors and artists to get more out of mocha’s toolset for tracking difficult screen inserts, fixing footage and complementing the finishing process.

About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as “The Hobbit,” “American Hustle,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Transformers,” and the “Harry Potter” series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists ofmocha Pro™ – roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha Plus™ – a planar tracking and roto utility designed for Adobe After Effects, Premiere and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

