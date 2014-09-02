Calibre UK signs with Imagine Communications for worldwide distribution of new Fovea-F1 MEMC convertor at IBC 2014

British image processing specialists, Calibre UK will launch their innovative new Fovea-F1 broadcast grade motion estimated and motion compensated standards (MEMC) convertor at the upcoming IBC 2014 trade show in Amsterdam. To extend its global launch, Calibre has signed a global distribution agreement with Imagine Communications, a market leader of media software and video infrastructure solutions serving the global broadcast, multichannel video programming distributor and enterprise markets.

The Fovea-F1 MEMC convertor is set to impress visitors to Imagine Communications’ stand 7.G20 during IBC 2014, where it will perform frame rate conversion of 1080i59.94 to 1080i50 content in the Signal Processing area.

Introducing the Fovea-F1 with added functionality and seamless operation

Calibre’s Fovea has been updated to the new Fovea-F1 model with an all-new web browser interface including real-time status reporting. A new compact, functional and versatile design incorporates easy-to-navigate quick access to key controls.

The existing ability to select different MEMC levels has been greatly enhanced with MEMC presets for virtually all key types of content - a valuable tool for a broadcaster or post-house for frame rate conversion. Additionally, it is now possible to seamlessly change between MEMC content type presets live during transmission and conversion. For example, if the correct pre-set hasn’t been preselected, this can be changed without causing glitches in the programme output.

Global distribution agreement with Imagine Communications

Future users’ accessibility to Fovea-F1 will have a huge boost at IBC 2014 as Imagine Communications will be offering Fovea-F1, as well as forthcoming future model variants, through its extensive world-wide sales channels.

Fovea-F1 is available from Imagine Communications both as a stand-alone frame-rate conversion solution and as an integral part of an overall broadcast infrastructure system.

Calibre’s Fovea-F1 provides Imagine Communications’ customers an advanced, powerful yet competitive MEMC alternative to the linear frame rate conversion capability of Imagine Communications’ respected Selenio X50™ and Selenio X100™ 1RU processing platforms. In addition, it complements the comprehensive range of broadcast playout and networking products already available through Imagine Communications, including routers, automation, playout servers, multiviewers, and compression and signal processing platforms.

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman and CEO at Calibre commented: “We know Fovea is an outstanding product with unquestionable credentials. For example, most of Europe and the Middle East recently viewed the World Cup Football games through frame rate converted by Fovea. We’re really pleased to be able to work with such a broadcast equipment powerhouse as Imagine Communications, thus making Fovea much more accessible globally to broadcasters and system integrators.”

Randy Conrod, Product Manager – Digital Products at Imagine Communications explained: “Foveacomplements our industry-leading signal processing offering. Having evaluated Calibre’s Fovea solution and seen its success at key world events, we are very pleased to work together to deliver a competitive and effective MEMC frame rate conversion solution to our customers.”

Fovea-F1 will be demonstrated at Imagine Communications’ stand 7.G20 at IBC 2014 taking place 12-16 September in Amsterdam.

