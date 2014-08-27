Nexidia and Telestream Announce Integration of Nexidia QC Caption Verification Tool Into Vantage Workflow Automation Environment

ATLANTA -- Aug. 27, 2014 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, and Telestream(R), a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced a partnership that gives Telestream Vantage users a unique and integrated quality control (QC) solution for caption and language verification. Nexidia QC(TM), Nexidia's award-winning software tool for automating QC of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows, is now available as part of the Telestream Vantage v6.3 file-based workflow automation system. The integration will help ensure that those who use Vantage are better able to automate compliance with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) closed caption regulations as well as similar requirements of regulators around the world and delivery requirements of OTT partners.

"Nexidia QC is a patented verification tool for captions and language identification that is unlike anything else out there. When you add it to Telestream's leading workflow automation and orchestration tool, known for its ease, speed, and quality of conversion, you get efficiencies that streamline the entire delivery and QC process into a single automated workflow," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "The Nexidia QC integration enables Telestream Vantage users to utilize Nexidia QC's full functionality anywhere in the Vantage workflow, ensuring that media meets FCC regulations and caption and language requirements from partners like iTunes(R), Netflix, and Amazon. This combination saves time and money over manual solutions and results in a higher-quality experience for viewers across all platforms."

The FCC requires that closed captions be complete and in sync for any program that goes to air and for any previously broadcasted program that is subsequently streamed or otherwise made available online. Telestream Vantage offers a suite of file-based tools for performing high-quality transcoding and frame-rate conversion that scales to accommodate multiple programs and platforms. Nexidia QC is an automated solution that can perform up to five times faster than real time, and the workflow can be further accelerated by adding additional instances of Nexidia QC. The combined solution can scale to address caption compliance in the face of a growing number of platforms and programs, increasing throughput while maintaining high-quality deliverables.

"With the FCC's strict new rules on the insertion of closed captions in video clips that are posted online, the combination of Telestream Vantage and CaptionMaker with Nexidia QC ensures that our customers can create, check QC, and correct closed captions associated with their media," said Paul Turner, vice president of enterprise product management at Telestream.

Nexidia QC provides a unique, natural-language verification tool for captions and language identification that easily integrates into broadcast and IP workflows. In the integration with Vantage, Nexidia QC can be inserted at any point in the Vantage workflow. This flexibility enables customers to optimize all their delivery requirements, utilizing a single platform to meet quality and FCC standards and regulations.

Nexidia QC is integrated into v6.3 of the Vantage platform and is now available worldwide.

More information about Nexidia and its products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

