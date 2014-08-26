BroadStream Announces New HARBOR Master Control System at IBC 2014

At IBC 2014 on stand 8.B29, BroadStream Solutions, the global broadcast solutions provider, will unveil HARBOR, the Company's new master control solution. HARBOR delivers the resilience and flexibility of discrete master control, enabling precision switching of live events while leveraging users' existing investment in switchers and graphics systems. HARBOR integrates automation with closely-coupled media management, and central storage with ingest and playout, delivering powerful workflow and operational enhancements.

Key features include:

•Master Control automation with integrated servers, storage and media management

•Offers the resiliency and best-of-breed component selection of discrete master control coupled with the media integration advantages of integrated playout solutions

•Preserves current investment in playout components such as advanced graphics engines and master control switchers

•Can be economically migrated to an OASYS integrated playout solution

•Can be integrated with BroadStream news solutions providing a unified end-to-end workflow and economies.

"Successful broadcasters know the future revolves around live shows and events to drive viewership and generate revenue. Broadcasters delivering live content depend on their master control solution to deliver dynamic schedule control, accelerated content workflows and high-end event-driven graphics. Our new HARBOR master control system combines the resilience and performance of a discrete master control solution with the efficiencies of a fully integrated media management and playout system.And because HARBOR is built on the exact same computer hardware platform as OASYS, it can easily be reconfigured as a complete OASYS integrated playout system without swapping out any components. It’s an amazing transitional path that nobody else has," explains Ben Wolk, BroadStream's President of Sales and Marketing.

BroadStream's new HARBOR system is available immediately from BroadStream worldwide.It will be showcased for the first time at IBC 2014 on Stand B.29 together with the OASYS integrated playout product, which now forms part of the full suite of BroadStream playout solutions.