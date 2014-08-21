Wohler Expands Reseller Agreement With Brazil's CIS Group to Include File-Based Product Family

Wohler's File-Based Line Will Help Increase Efficiency and Profitability for Latin American Media Companies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 19, 2014 --Wohler Technologies today announced that CIS Group, already a part of a select global network of value-added resellers for Wohler's baseband and stream-based product lines, will now represent Wohler's line of file-based products, as well. Key among them is Cinnafilm(R) Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM), an automated file-based retiming solution based on Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM). CIS Group will resell Tachyon Wormhole and Wohler's other file-based appliances in Brazil and select Latin American regions, where media companies are looking for ways to trim costs and monetize their content.

"We see great potential for both RadiantGrid and Tachyon Wormhole in the Brazilian market because it's a technology that will help both large networks and regional stations increase revenue potential," said Guilherme Silva, CEO and president of CIS Group. "CIS Group has been a leader for many years in bringing IT-based solutions to Brazilian media companies. Tachyon Wormhole fits this long tradition and will allow us to offer new ways of meeting our customers' needs."

Wohler serves as the exclusive master distributor for Tachyon Wormhole, which is based on the RadiantGrid platform and enables up to a ±10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. Wohler offers the product directly and through select resellers. Wohler's other file-based products include the RadiantGrid Media Transformation Platform and WohlerLoudness loudness-correction software.

"CIS has an extensive customer base within the Brazilian market and a deep understanding of marketing, selling, and supporting cutting-edge solutions such as Wohler's file-based product lines," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales at Wohler. "That combination gives us access to the growing Brazilian market through a partnership with a true value-added reseller."

About CIS Group

CIS Group designs, engineers, and installs integrated solutions for broadcast facilities, sports venues, corporations, live/post production studios, educational institutions, and houses of worship. The company focuses on digital technology and new media projects for the creation, management, and distribution of film, video, audio, and data. With more than 26 years of experience in the broadcast and post production industry, CIS Group is uniquely suited as a technology integration partner.

Established in 1988, CIS Group delivers turnkey systems that combine proven broadcast, IT, and storage technologies to enable full digital workflows. Headquartered in Davie, Florida, CIS has field operations offices in Brazil and Portugal.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

