WohlerLoudness(TM) File-Based Loudness Correction Leverages Acclaimed AERO.file(R) Technology

Wohler(R) and Linear Acoustic(R) Partnership Yields Turnkey Solution for Fast, Efficient File-Based Audio Processing and Loudness Management

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 24, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that the Linear Acoustic(R) industry-leading AERO.file(R) audio processor and loudness manager will be offered exclusively by Wohler as a turnkey solution: WohlerLoudness(TM). This proven solution for file-based loudness correction offers users the industry's quickest and most efficient method of solving loudness problems and maintaining compliance with global loudness standards.

"We're building on our acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies and extending the broad set of RadiantGrid features by creating tightly built appliance and software packages that solve broadcasters' most challenging issues," said Carl Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "Enabling new levels of efficiency in file-based loudness and audio control, WohlerLoudness is just another example of this initiative. We're excited to offer this acclaimed loudness management technology, pioneered by the recognized industry leader, Linear Acoustic."

"We are proud to be working with Wohler to help broadcasters achieve loudness compliance while maintaining quality," said Tim Carroll, founder and president of Linear Acoustic. "WohlerLoudness sets a new high standard for file-based audio correction."

AERO.file originally was designed by Linear Acoustic and incorporated by RadiantGrid Technologies to raise the bar for loudness and audio control in file-based workflows. Now part of WohlerLoudness, this solution provides file-based inspection/correction software that enables users to identify and correct loudness issues at ingest, before they become a problem. When processing the audio associated with video, RadiantGrid(TM) transwrapping enables rapid audio processing without the need to decode and re-encode video files and without compromising the quality of the original content.

WohlerLoudness is available as a software-only application or as a complete bundled solution with both hardware and software included.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic(R) designs, manufactures, and licenses the industry-standard AERO(TM) series of loudness control solutions and LQ(TM) line of loudness metering products that DTV broadcasters and program producers worldwide rely upon to deliver compliant, compelling, high-quality audio. Linear Acoustic has provided products and technical services to NBC Olympics for coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games, the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, and the 2012 London Summer Games. In 2010, Linear Acoustic was recognized for its contributions to the television industry with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

