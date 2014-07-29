Sonnet Now Shipping Award-Winning New xMac Pro Server

New 4U Rackmount Enclosure Securely Houses the Latest Mac Pro, Connects Three PCIe Expansion Cards Via Thunderbolt 2, and Provides 5.25-Inch Mobile Rack Expansion

IRVINE, Calif. -- July 29, 2014 -- Sonnet is now shipping its new xMac(TM) Pro Server with a Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion system and 4U rackmount enclosure for the latest generation of Mac Pro(R) computers. The xMac Pro Server securely mounts the computer horizontally inside a specially designed 4U modular enclosure, connects three PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology, and provides space to install additional equipment in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays. Unveiled at the 2014 NAB Show, the xMac Pro Server has already garnered industry awards.

"The xMac Pro Server builds on the success of our rack-mountable xMac mini Server and Echo Express III-R Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion products to provide much-needed expansion capabilities for the latest Mac Pro, which on its own lacks storage expansion and PCIe slots," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "By supporting every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card available, the xMac Pro Server enables audio-video professionals to fully leverage their investment in the new Mac Pro and still use the high-performance PCIe cards they need."

The xMac Pro Server's PCIe card expansion module incorporates ultrafast 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt 2 technology, providing sufficient throughput to support many of the highest-performing PCIe cards, including pro audio, Ethernet, and Fibre Channel, as well as SAS/SATA RAID controllers and video capture and editing cards. The expansion system supports up to three full-length PCIe cards with one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots. Along with an integrated 300-watt power supply, the system includes one auxiliary 75-watt PCIe power connector for cards that require supplementary power, such as the Avid Pro Tools | HDX or the RED ROCKET-X cards. Two remarkably quiet, temperature-controlled, variable-speed fans manage the airflow path according to the Apple operating guidelines for the Mac Pro, ensuring cool, reliable operation in noise-sensitive environments.

The xMac Pro Server's Computer Mounting Module secures the Mac Pro in a protective steel cocoon covered inside with soft-touch padding, holding the Mac Pro firmly in place while protecting its mirror finish. The module extends the Mac Pro's Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and HDMI interfaces to panel-mounted connectors on the back of the unit for easy external cable connection, while a USB 3.0 interface and power switch are mounted on the front to enable the user to conveniently connect a USB peripheral and activate the computer's power switch. Because panel-mount connectors for Thunderbolt cables do not exist, the Computer Mounting Module provides cable management tie-downs for securing all Thunderbolt cables that are connected to the Mac Pro during installation. An included Thunderbolt cable connects the Mac Pro to one of the xMac Pro Server PCIe expansion system's two Thunderbolt 2 ports, and an included lock secures the Thunderbolt cables in place when connected to the expansion system. These features make the xMac Pro Server ideal for use in both fixed and mobile applications.

The xMac Pro Server provides space for additional expansion equipment. With the optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit (Basic Edition), users can install two 5.25-inch mobile rack devices of their choice in the outer enclosure and connect them easily to cards installed in the PCIe slots. Without taking up additional rack space, the kit supports a wide array of devices such as an internal LTO tape drive, four or eight swappable 2.5-inch SSDs, a Blu-ray burner, a Sonnet Qio(TM) MR pro universal media reader, or three swappable 3.5-inch hard disk drives. Sonnet also offers preconfigured Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits that include the basic kit; one or two devices such as those mentioned above; a high-performance PCIe controller card to support the devices; and the necessary cables to connect them together. Users need only add their own hard drives, SSDs, or LTO tape drives to complete the package.

The xMac Pro Server (part number XMAC-PS) is now shipping at a suggested retail price of $1,499. The basic-edition Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit (formerly named Echo(TM) Express III-R Mobile Rack Kit, part number EXP3FR-MRM) has a suggested retail price of $199 and is available now; preconfigured Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits are also available now at retail prices ranging from $699 to $1,899. An extensive list of PCIe cards compatible with the xMac Pro Server is available on Sonnet's website, with the list continually expanding as more cards are tested and certified. Like Sonnet's Echo Express family of Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion systems, the xMac Pro Server was designed, engineered, and built by Sonnet in California.

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems; pro media readers; RAID storage systems; and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

