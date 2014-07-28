SilhouetteFX Releases Version 5.2

Los Angeles, CA – July 28, 2014 –SilhouetteFX LLC is pleased to announce the release of Silhouette V5.2. When our customers speak, we listen. All of the new features in version 5.2 are a direct result of customer feedback. As a thank-you, we continue to buck the tradition of other software companies who bleed their customers dry with maintenance fees. Silhouette 5.2 is a free release to all 5.x customers. Remember who loves ya baby!

Highlights of the new release include:

Crop Node

Image resolutions continue to grow and become more difficult to work with. The new Crop Node allows working within a small region of a larger image using less memory with faster performance.

EXR 2.0 Multi-part File Support

Silhouette now supports EXR 2.0 multi-part files. When a multi-part file is loaded, all of its parts are loaded into the Project window ready for selection and use in the project.

Auto Paint Enhancements

Extending our already powerful Auto Paint tools, you can now play back selected events forward or backward, rebuild paint in stroke order, and duplicate strokes from one stereo view to another.

Tweak Software > RV Integration

Rendered clips can be sent to Tweak Software’s RV playback software (if installed).

New licenses for Silhouette V5 are $1,495.

About SilhouetteFX LLC

Our deep understanding of visual effects allows us to design productive and highly specialized software. Our products stand up to the rigors of production and are the culmination of many years of experience. Add an Academy Award for Scientific and Technical Achievement, three Emmy Awards, and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials, and television shows and you have a combination that can't be beat.

Copyright © 2014 by SilhouetteFX, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press/Analyst Contact

Marco Paolini

SilhouetteFX LLC

marco@silhouettefx.com

####