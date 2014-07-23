Miller Camera Support, LLC Debuts Air Tripod System At Texas Association Of Broadcasters

AUSTIN, TEXAS, JULY 22, 2014—Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is set to take a smooth pan into the depths of the U.S. broadcast industry and debut its Air Tripod System, newly released to the U.S. market, at the 61st annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2014 (Booth 91), the largest broadcast association convention in the nation.

“Texas Association of Broadcasters is the ideal tradeshow to introduce the Air Tripod System to the U.S. market, as it is attended by an array of forward-thinking leaders in the broadcast industry who are interested in learning about cost-effective technical solutions that can help their productions to operate smoother,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Our products are well-suited for ENG crews, both for their exceptional durability and versatility. The Air Tripod System, in particular, is essential for crews shooting stories on-the-go in challenging locations who require a lightweight, dependable tripod system that can be set up in a matter of seconds.”

The “little brothers” of Miller’s range of Compass tripods, the company’s Air Tripod Systems are the ideal, lightweight travel companions for ENG crews who are shooting both videos and photos in rugged, outdoor conditions. The systems come in two versions—the Air Carbon Fibre System and the Air Alloy System. Both are compact, adaptable and durable. Each system consists of an Air Fluid Head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology, and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage Tripod. The Air Fluid Head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. Both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from 5.5 pounds to 11 pounds.

Miller will be showcasing the Air Carbon Fibre System, which consists of the Air Fluid Head and the Solo 75 2-Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod, at the show. The system is purpose-built for professionals who desire to work with the most lightweight camera support technology. The Air Carbon Fibre System features all the same benefits of the Air Alloy System but at a much lighter weight—totaling at 9.9 pounds versus the Air Alloy System’s weight of 10.8 pounds, while still retaining its durability. The Air Carbon Fibre System offers both cinematographers and photographers rock solid stability and is ideal for handling rough, outdoor shooting conditions.

In addition to the Air Carbon Fibre System, Miller will also be showcasing its Compass 12 Solo 75 2-Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod, Arrow 40 Solo ENG 3-Stage Carbon Fibre System, Compass 25 Sprinter II 2-Stage Carbon Fibre System and Skyline 70 Heavy Duty Studio Alloy Tripod System. Sitting atop the tripods will be prompting solutions company CueScript’s new CSM17 17” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitor, which was built to exceed all necessary requirements for today’s broadcast productions.

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.