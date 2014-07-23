Civolution to Demonstrate Real Time Solutions for Second Screen Interactivity and Next Generation Content Protection at IBC

Civolution, the leading provider of technology and solutions for identifying, managing and monetizing content, today announced that it will showcase the future of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) and latest advances in content protection at IBC 2014, Hall 2, Stand B41.

Highlights at the show include the latest developments in Civolution’s award-winning SyncNow ACR technology and major new functionality for its NexGuard Streaming suite of content protection solutions.

“The second screen has become an integral part of the TV viewing experience and more content than ever is shared over IP, driving a new era in content consumption,” said Alex Terpstra, CEO, Civolution. “Over the past twelve months we’ve been working hard to expand the capabilities of SyncNow and NexGuard to help create an ecosystem that is more interactive and secure, which is what we will be demonstrating at IBC this year.”

Broadcasters, TV and film makers, app developers and advertisers around the world rely on Civolution’s technologies to help drive viewership, collect usage data and track individual TV patterns to produce unique insights for targeting, retargeting and enhancing customer relationships.

At IBC 2014 Civolution will be demonstrating its third generation SyncNow® technology, the industry leading ACR solution deployed in over 40 second screen applications, with added enhanced functionality such as enabling scalable real-time identification and frame-accurate synchronization between live broadcast, on-demand, recorded content and interactive applications on companion devices. New features include:

Superfast detection time : allowing synchronization in less than one second.

: allowing synchronization in less than one second. Enhanced robustness : providing new interaction opportunities such as in-shop interaction, live concerts and theaters.

: providing new interaction opportunities such as in-shop interaction, live concerts and theaters. Significant reduction in CPU consumption , improving second screen device battery life.

, improving second screen device battery life. Unique convergence technology dubbed 'SNAP', enabling the same watermark to be used for both second screen synchronization and audience measurement.

The latest developments of SyncNow will be on display in a multi-purpose kiosk that includes demonstrations of a variety of real-life deployments and collaborative projects, including games, talent shows, children’s programming, advertising and more.

Civolution will also be exhibiting the latest developments in its suite of NexGuard Forensic Watermarking solutions that enable integrated multiscreen protection for streaming OTT content delivered across all devices. These solutions offer a robust method for content protection beyond the living room screen, as well as enhanced revenue streams for content owners and distributors. Demonstrations at the show will include:

NexGuard for PayTV: A device or service that is equipped with NexGuard for PayTV technology can add an imperceptible identifier to all video content, which can reveal the source of piracy when content is re-streamed, transcoded or uploaded to unauthorized media sharing services. With the addition of real-time detection and robust camcorder capability, NexGuard - PayTV provides the missing piece of the puzzle for Multichannel Video Programming Distributors and content owners who want to disrupt the cycle of content and service theft.

NexGuard for Pre-Release: With solutions for DVD screeners, transcoder plug-ins, standalone file embedders and eScreeners, NexGuard for Pre-Release enables the content owner to track leaked content back to the source through the embedding of a unique, imperceptible and robust serial number directly into the video. The solution has become the industry standard toolkit for the forensic watermarking of content prior to the commercial release window. IBC 2014 will also see Civolution add support for the newest industry standards for 4K ProRes and real-time watermarking of IMF/JPEG2000 video, as well as cloud-based watermarking for eScreener videos.

Additionally, Civolution’s CEO Alex Terpstra will host a presentation on Friday, September 12th (14:00-14:25, IBC Content Everywhere Cloud Solutions, Hall 3) to explain how watermarking enables broadcasters and operators to secure the cloud and open up new revenue opportunities.

Note to editors:If you would like to meet Civolution at IBC 2014 (Hall 2, Stand B41) or find out more about the company’s Media Monitoring, Media Interaction and Media Protection solutions, please contact Platform’s Segolene Roche (Europe):segolene@platformpr.com, (T) +44 (0)207 486 4900 or Beck Media & Marketing’s Mike Gyulai (North America):mike@beckmedia.com, (T) +1 310 300 4800.