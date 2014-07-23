SMPTE IBC2014 Preview

Visit the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) at IBC2014 in Partnership Village, Stand 8.F51f

SMPTE at IBC2014

Technical Sessions

SMPTE members will lead a variety of sessions during the IBC2014 exhibition. The Society will offer "Laser Projectors Part 1: Seeing is Believing" and "Laser Projectors Part 2: Is the Devil in the Details?" as part of the IBC Big Screen Experience. Produced and chaired by Peter Ludé, past president of SMPTE, the session will address the impact of laser projection technology on digital cinema and provide a look at breathtaking images shown on the Big Screen Experience's 6-Primary laser projection system from Christie. SMPTE will also co-produce "Go With UHD-1, or Wait for UHD-2?" as part of the IBC Technical Stream. In this session, Dr. Hans Hoffmann, past SMPTE standards vice president, and Howard Lukk, a SMPTE standards director, will lead a discussion with major players in this space to explore strategies and standards for content creation and delivery to the home. Additional sessions featuring SMPTE members include "Trifocal Camera Systems" as part of the IBC Big Screen Experience; and "Movie-making in the Matrix," presented by SMPTE Governor Richard Welsh, who will join fellow experts in examining virtualized movie production. SMPTE will also present "EDCF Global D-Cinema Update," in which an impressive array of SMPTE panelists -- including SMPTE Governor Angelo D'Alessio -- will bring attendees up to speed on the latest business and technology developments in digital cinema.

As an IBC2014 partner, SMPTE is once again supporting the Rising Stars program, which offers exclusive conference sessions tailored to tackle the topics most important to young professionals. This popular program gives new entrants to the broadcast industry the opportunity to meet top industry experts across a series of specially staged sessions and events. Throughout the show, SMPTE members will volunteer their time and expertise to provide guided tours of the exhibition floor to Rising Stars participants. Through this program, SMPTE helps to foster the successful rise and advance of young creative, business, and technology professionals working within the industry. A complete list of sessions for the two-day program is available at www.ibc.org/page.cfm/ID=869.

SMPTE Announcements at IBC2014

The SMPTE 2015 Forum in Berlin, produced in collaboration with FKTG, has been officially confirmed, and the Society will announce details at IBC2014. The rapid convergence of connectivity, bandwidth, and media technology improvements, coupled with consumer interest, has led to a rapid increase in Web-based media distribution. This conference will explore the "old" and the "new" in the context of the technology required to deliver a compelling entertainment experience over the Web. Examining related opportunities and challenges from a European perspective, this unique two-day event at Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems (FOKUS) will provide fresh perspectives to help engineers, creatives, and researchers understand the technical trends that drive the future of media over the Internet.

Save the Date! SMPTE representatives will also provide information about the 2015 HPA Technical Retreat, scheduled for Feb. 9-13, 2015, at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells in Indian Wells, California. Registration is open for the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2014), which will take place Oct. 20-23 in Hollywood, California. Further details on presentations and speakers will be announced during IBC2014.

SMPTE Products at IBC2014

Ideal for the studio, shop, or truck, the SMPTE CamWhite pocket chart is a consistent and reliable neutral white reference with a sturdy laminated surface. Enabling users to white-balance cameras to a scene's primary light source with precision, CamWhite charts are a versatile tool for improving the production value of images -- saving both time and money in post. The standard CamWhite chart measures 6.3 inches by 3.75 inches, but larger formats are available.

SMPTE also will feature its CamBook(R) 3, which helps users to align and set up cameras to REC 709, compare/match camera makes and models, and test lenses for colorimetry and resolution. CamBook 3 works in conjunction with the SMPTE-branded DSC Labs OneShot(TM) pocket chart, which provides all of the color and luminance information necessary to match and reproduce color in dailies footage.

SMPTE Publications and Resources at IBC2014

Throughout IBC2014, SMPTE staff will be available on the stand to discuss current trends and answer questions about SMPTE activities, resources, and publications. One of those publications, the latest "SMPTE Standards Quarterly Report," was released in July following the June meeting of the SMPTE Standards Committee in Tokyo. The Standards Report summarizes the current progress of SMPTE committees working to create, approve, revise, and remove standards for the industry. Copies of the September 2014 SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal's "Progress Report" issue, the Society's key publication, will be available on the stand. The issue will focus on trends and developments in the motion-imaging industry. Readers may access Journal content from 1916 to the present from the SMPTE Digital Library available at library.smpte.org. The SMPTE Digital Library provides one-stop access to SMPTE resources so that professionals can stay informed about the latest technology and industry research.

A complete listing of SMPTE publications is available at www.smpte.org/publications.

SMPTE also will highlight its new mobile app for use with iOS, Android, and Web-based operating systems. Available to anyone, the free app was designed to provide useful information and updates to SMPTE members and also serve as a convenient quick-reference guide for anyone interested in learning more about the Society. Users can access breaking news, updates on upcoming educational events, local Section information, the SMPTE Digital Library, test materials, details about membership benefits, social media, and multimedia in one easy-to-use package. The SMPTE mobile app is available for download on iTunes and Google Play, and a Web-based version for other operating systems is available at http://smpte.mobapp.at.

Membership Services

SMPTE Manager of Member Relations Roberta Gorman, members of the SMPTE Sections' Board of Managers, and members of the SMPTE Board of Governors will be on hand at IBC2014 to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in international standards and interoperability. In addition, prospective members will be able to join and existing members may renew their memberships on-site.

"The IBC2014 show comes at an exciting time for SMPTE. We look forward to highlighting recent developments not only in our education and standards work, but also in our expansion as an organization to support both the technical and creative communities dedicated to moving imagery. We're particularly excited about our consolidation with the Hollywood Post Alliance, which brings to SMPTE the voice of a strong creative community, as well as the enormous popularity and importance of SMPTE members' research in key areas driving our industry forward. We are confident that, whether new to the industry or an experienced expert, any visitor to the SMPTE stand or attendee at our technical conference sessions will find it an engaging and worthwhile experience."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE

Company Overview

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

