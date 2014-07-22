NVerzion Optimizes Cable Workflows With Scalable, Flexible Automation Platform

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 22, 2014 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced a specialized automation package geared toward the cable market. Leveraging the flexible, scalable, and reliable nature of NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), MSOs can dramatically speed up file-based workflow, reducing capital and operating expenses.

"Our CLASS automation platform offers redundancy and guaranteed integration with an MSO's new and existing equipment, enabling seamless installation and continuous operation," said Scott Murphy, president and CEO at NVerzion. "An MSO can use the increased efficiencies provided by CLASS to speed up its operations while delivering a high-quality presentation to viewers. In fact, recently, one of our cable customers was able to reduce the time it spends on a typical scheduling task from six hours to about six minutes."

Through redundancy and integration with existing technology, NVerzion's CLASS offers cable operators an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions. The customized automation solution uses software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform, enabling MSOs to take advantage of their existing infrastructure. NVerzion's CLASS automation can easily be scaled-up to accommodate hundreds of channels, making it the perfect solution for multichannel cable and broadband operators.

"Working as a systems integrator for major MSOs, we've learned that in addition to efficiency and flexibility, some of the key criteria our customers require in an automation system are robustness, ease of use, and technical support," said Vince Deur, account manager at Key Code Media. "Over the years, NVerzion automation has proven to be built solid -- keeping our customers on the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's also extremely intuitive for engineers to learn and use, requiring just a short learning curve. If our customers do have questions, the NVerzion team is always happy to answer those anytime -- day or night -- to ensure a flawless on-air presentation."

CLASS is available as a complete package that includes all of the necessary components for automation, video server, master control/routing, and character generation; or, as a customized system that is fully interoperable with an operator's existing equipment. This unmatched flexibility guarantees a seamless integration into any cable TV environment. The fully redundant platform includes backup capabilities to keep an operator's television presentation on the air in the evsnt that one or more system components fail.

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

