You might have the best idea in the world, but you can’t make your movie without a budget.



Thursday October 23rd tune in to Moviola for a free webinar on how to finance your next film.

No matter what evolution are going on in the production and post-production world, there will always be one constant to filmmaking: money. Without it, you can run as lean a ship as possible, but you've got to have a starting budget, a strong line production, and a vision. If you struggle with the financing end of filmmaking, you have the vision for the film, but not the resources; and are not sure how to get them, tune in Tuesday to unlock the keys to financing your next film. Tune in 10:00 AM PST on October 23rd at http://www.moviola.com/webinars/financing-your-next-indie-film/. The webinar will cover various sources that filmmakers can look to for financing, as well as the tools that they will need to close the deal.



Presenter Anne Marie Gillen, CEO of Gillen Group LLC, is an independent Producer, Consultant, Lecturer and Corporate/Executive Coach who is extensively experienced in motion picture development and financing. Ms. Gillen is the co-author of the 3rd edition of The Producer’s Business Handbook which is published by Focal Press and co-branded by Variety.



