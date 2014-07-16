Artel Video Systems IBC2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand 2.A20

At IBC2014, Artel Video Systems will demonstrate its comprehensive solution for transporting broadcast-quality media across IP networks, direct fiber, and optical backbones using the DigiLink media transport platform. DigiLink is robust, compact, and simple to deploy. Using only proven technology, DigiLink is the most reliable media transport platform available on the market today.

Technology Demonstrations

JPEG 2000 Compression

With its low latency, cost-effectiveness, and unmatched compression quality, JPEG 2000 is rapidly becoming the industry standard compression format for transporting HD-SDI over bandwidth-limited network infrastructures. In addition, new interoperability standards for formatting JPEG 2000 streams over IP increases the flexibility of JPEG 2000 for media transport. At IBC2014, Artel will demonstrate its cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, and industry-standard JPEG 2000 compression solution.

Broadcast Video-Over-IP

With the advent of reliable IP networks and the development of industry transport standards such as SMPTE 2022, broadcast quality video-over-IP is now a reality. At IBC2014, Artel will showcase its complete set of cost-effective, reliable solutions for transporting HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI over IP networks.

Integrated Signal Routing

Artel will also demonstrate DigiLink's innovative, integrated signal routing capabilities. The ability to route video and Ethernet signals simply, reliably, and in real time within a media transport chassis eliminates the need for external video routers and Ethernet switches. DigiLink's innovative design routes and switches media in its native format eliminating unnecessary costs and complexities, while increasing reliability and quality of service.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport products. In recent years, Artel has provided media transport solutions based on DigiLink, the industry's most reliable and easiest to configure and support platform. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events

