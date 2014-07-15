Orad to Showcase Powerful New Broadcast Graphics and Video Server Solutions at IBC2014

Orad's lineup will include state-of-the-art sports, live productions, MCR, studio, MAM and video server solutions

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – July 15, 2014 –Orad will be presenting its exciting new solutions at the upcoming 2014 IBC Show (booth: 7.B27). Orad professionals will be on-site to provide attendees with informative demonstrations and presentations of its MAM, sports and video server solutions.

“Orad’s solutions provide broadcasters with an efficient production workflow while enriching their productions with sophisticated and compelling graphics. Visitors to our booth will enjoy exciting interactive demos giving them a feel for the endless possibilities Orad’s solutions can offer,” comments Avi Sharir, president and CEO of Orad.

IBC2014 Lineup – What to See at the Orad Booth

Sports Solutions

Orad provides a complete tool kit to address the different aspects of live sports events, including sports enhancement graphics, virtual advertising, slow motion replay servers and more. The PlayMaker sports replay server provides up to 8 I/O channels of high quality ingest in multiple video formats, with synchronized slow motion replay and powerful yet simple editing tools. PlayMaker enhancements include a new studio mode, a dedicated workflow for highlight editing of multiple playlists from various incoming feeds, and FlexFX for real-time video effects and 3D graphic transitions for sports highlights, all integrated into PlayMaker’s workflow.

To enhance the sports broadcast, Orad recommends its Emmy Award-winning MVP for fast preparation of captivating sports highlight clips that better visualize critical plays, the flow of the game, and post-game analysis. New enhancements include Run by Run, where only the chosen player continues to move while the other players are frozen in place; iFly with tracked flying cameras allowing object tracking arrows and players’ highlights while the cameras move; new graphic effects and more.

Orad’s rich sports graphics integrate with statistic collection systems and databases, allowing the operator to take to air the most updated information in a fraction of a second. The sports graphics integrate with real time players tracking applications and visualizes the collected data such as distance covered and “heat maps,” for exciting sports coverage.

Live Production

This IBC, Orad will showcase its live production integrated solution covering the entire spectrum of the digital workflow from ingest to playout for both video and graphics, all managed by the iFind Media Asset Management solution.

Video ingest is scheduled by the iAcquire ingest scheduling module that controls Orad’s VJ server. While content is ingested locally, it is also captured remotely by Orad’s Orbit storage solution. During ingest, metadata is added while the story is put together using Orad’s video editor. The iFind system sets workflow rules, moving content around based on the defined logic right up to the very moment that the content goes to air.

On the graphics front, a new version of Maestro, Orad’s enterprise graphics solution, will be showcased. Maestro is fully integrated with the iFind MAM system, allowing the coherent approach for media management of video and graphics. The integration between Maestro and Orad’s mapping solution – WorldMapper – has been further extended, offering an integrated solution allowing the journalists to access the maps from the Orad NRCS plugin. In addition, the interface between Maestro and Orad’s social media hub has been extended to allow two-way communications between the first and the second screen.

Complementing Maestro and the rest of Orad’s graphics solutions is the new 4Designer authoring software. On display for the first time at IBC, 4Designer provides an even more comprehensive real time 3D graphics authoring environment, enabling designers to create graphics for all broadcast situations. The new 4Designer brings significantly improved production tools for artists, enhanced animation controls, multiple working viewports, additional geometry import options, and real-time motion blur effects for graphics.

TD Control is an innovative live production hub that consolidates with the click of a button different content such as: video inputs, video clips, sophisticated graphics and data for either video boxes or video walls. TD Control provides tremendous flexibility, including the ability to switch, while on air, from six video sources to six completely different video sources with one click of a button. TD Control can be further extended beyond video boxes and video wall presentations. It could be used to generate and control lower thirds, bugs and any other type of on air graphics using sophisticated logic, as well as the ability to control video server clips and play them to air.

MCR Solutions

Orad's Master Control Room solutions include everything from channel-in-a-box solutions like Blend, to branding graphics with 3DPlay, integrated to traffic and automation systems. Blend, Orad’s file based channel-in-a-box solution provides video playout coupled with real time branding graphics. Blend can integrate together with Orad’s iFind Media Asset Management system, providing file ingest, search, workflow and management functionalities, which can be tailored to a station’s individual requirements. Orad’s 3DPlay offers captivating, real time, branding graphics for coming up next, promo over credits, squeeze backs, multiple tickers and more. The 3DPlay channel branding solution includes an action-based graphics controller, which allows the user to create and arrange the actions in 3DPlay’s workspace according to the production’s needs, providing easy and intuitive access.

Studio Production Solutions

Orad’s market leading virtual studio, tracking and studio solutions keep broadcasters at the forefront of technology. ProSet, Orad’s high-end virtual studio solution provides broadcasters a powerful dimension to virtual studio productions. ProSet can utilize any of Orad’s tracking solutions, including its Xync infrared tracking system with 360-degrees of free camera movement. ProSet offers material shaders that can be used to define realistic surfaces for virtual studio set objects, and shaders such as brick, ceramic, glass, metallic, mosaic, plastic, stone and wood. Whether used in a virtual or conventional studio, Orad’s PowerWall and Interact add the cutting edge look that is required today.



PowerWall, Orad’s turnkey system for video walls is based on Orad’s HDVG4 platform and provides up to 16k resolution output from a single box. This single unit outputs eight genlocked 3G or 16 HD SDI signals that can be tiled across the video wall according to the size and shape required. Multiple output options allow PowerWall to address different artistic arrangements of displays have been set up in the studio with high-resolution content that does not look pixelated when the camera zooms in. This IBC, Orad will be showing the unique “ScreenFlower” option that automatically orients the video wall graphics to the viewer’s perspective.

With Interact, presenters can control and direct the content on their touch screens, video walls and other input devices, engaging viewers on a deeper level. Interact supports countless gestures including rotating, scaling, moving, dragging, tapping, holding, drawing, highlighting, etc. Interactive elements can also possess physical properties such as mass and inertia, giving a new level of feedback to the interactive graphics. Interact supports single, dual and multi touch displays from a variety of manufacturers, allowing broadcasters to choose the device that best suits their production’s style and budget.

Video Servers and MAM

Orad’s family of video server and MAM solutions has been extended to include slow motion, production and playout server solutions – all designed to increase productivity while decreasing operational costs. Orad’s iFind media management solution, for example, is an easy to use, cost-effective and scalable browser based management solution for all assets wherever and whatever they are - video, audio, graphics. Powerful new configuration and workflow management modules put customers in control, making it easy to configure and manage users, metadata sets and workflows. Integration with the Orad range of server and graphics products produces a world-class solution for any broadcast workflow whether it be news, sports, ingest, archive or playout.

The Blend file based channel-in-a-box solution provides HD/SD video playout coupled with 3D real time graphics. Blend can integrate together with Orad’s iFind Media Asset Management (MAM) system, providing file ingest, search, workflow and management functionalities which can be tailored to a station’s individual requirements. By providing a full solution for playout and branded graphics, Blend eliminates workflow complexity, making it ideal for MCRs, playout facilities and disaster recovery.

VJ, Orad’s eight-channel production server, provides ingest and playout capabilities for various production workflows with its new support for XDCAM ingest and playout. VJ is now the most powerful and cost effective solution in the industry for multi-camera ingest in XDCAM workflows.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

