Wowza's Chris Knowlton to Take on 'Servers and Clouds' in Seminars at Streaming Media West 2012

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- Oct. 18, 2012 -- Wowza(R) Media Systems, LLC, VP of Product Management Chris Knowlton will present two sessions at Streaming Media West 2012: "Streaming Media Delivery -- Servers and Clouds" and "HOW-TO: Simplify Video Delivery and Slash Up-Front Costs by Using the Cloud." The sessions will take place on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2:45 p.m. respectively at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

As part of the Preconference Seminar Series, the "Streaming Media Delivery -- Servers and Clouds" session will focus on how to deploy streaming media servers for various scenarios. It will also discuss cloud-based solutions for enabling the delivery of TV-like experiences to multiple devices. In addition, attendees will learn how to protect content and gain knowledge of upcoming server and cloud technologies.

The "HOW-TO: Simplify Video Delivery and Slash Up-Front Costs by Using the Cloud" presentation on Oct. 30 will outline the latest cloud offerings from Amazon(R) and Microsoft(R) for delivering live, on-demand, and time-shifted video and audio content to users.

In addition to its participation in the conference's seminars, Wowza Media Systems is also nominated in two categories of the Streaming Media Magazine Readers' Choice Awards, for Best Streaming Innovation 2012 and Best Server Hardware/Software, for its Wowza Media Server(R). The awards will be announced at a luncheon being held on Oct. 31 at 12:45 p.m.

Additional information is available at http://www.wowza.com/streaming-media-west-2012.

# # #

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (www.wowza.com) is the "Any Screen Done Right(R)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength, future-proof infrastructure for streaming live video, video-on-demand, live recording and audio/video chat. Wowza(R) has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computers, tablets, mobile devices and IPTV/OTT endpoints. More than 125,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government and Internet commerce have used Wowza Media Server(R) software to date. Wowza is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/121018.zip

Wowza(R) and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wowza Media Systems Inc. Third-party product names and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of such third parties.

ENDS